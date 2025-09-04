Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Malik, Zeishan Quadri, Tanya Mittal, Neelam Giri gets punished by taskmaster for..: 'Main Bigg Boss hoon, aur aap sab..'
Mukesh Ambani shares vision on Reliance, emphasises new businesses, Has he come under pressure of Donald Trump's tariffs?
Using Machine Learning to Optimize Order-to-Cash Workflows
'Losing trustworthiness': Karnataka gears up to scrap EVMs for local body polls, recommends using ballot papers
Millionaire entrepreneur who built £6.8bn empire without investors predicts India's golden 25-year run
An ancient partnership made to create Innovative Hospitality Education
Prabhas cheers for his 'Sweety' Anushka Shetty after Ghaati trailer release, calls it 'intriguing'
SBI PO Mains 2025 Admit Card Out: Exam On Sept 13, get direct link to download HERE
Criminal complaint filed against Sonia Gandhi, alleges forgery in voter enrollment
Mukesh Ambani’s daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant impresses all with her simplicity during Ganesh Chaturthi celebration: Simple suit, humble namaste and…
EDUCATION
Candidates who cleared the SBI PO Prelims cutoff are now eligible to appear for the Mains examination. The SBI PO Mains 2025 admit cards are available for download on the official careers portal, sbi.co.in.
The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the admit card for the Probationary Officer (PO) Mains Examination 2025. The SBI PO Mains exam will be conducted in the morning session on September 13, 2025. The bank declared the SBI PO Prelims 2025 on September 1. The preliminary exam was held on August 2, 4, and 5, and candidates who cleared the cutoff are now eligible to appear for the Mains examination. The SBI PO Mains 2025 admit cards are available for download on the official careers portal, sbi.co.in.
Step 1: Visit the official SBI careers website: sbi.co.in/careers
Step 2: Click on the SBI PO Mains Admit Card 2025 link
Step 3: Enter your registration number and password/date of birth
Step 4: Download the admit card and save a copy for future use
Step 5: Take a printout and carry it to the exam centre along with a valid photo ID
Get a direct link to download the SBI PO Mains Exam Admit Card HERE.
The exam is being conducted to fill a total of 541 Probationary Officer vacancies — including 500 regular posts and 41 backlog posts. The performance in the Mains exam will decide who moves forward to the Group Discussion (GD) and Interview round, which is the final stage of selection.
READ | UPSC NDA, CDS 2 Admit Card 2025 Released at upsc.gov.in; check steps to download, direct link HERE