SBI PO Mains 2025 Admit Card Out: Exam On Sept 13, get direct link to download HERE

EDUCATION

SBI PO Mains 2025 Admit Card Out: Exam On Sept 13, get direct link to download HERE

Candidates who cleared the SBI PO Prelims cutoff are now eligible to appear for the Mains examination. The SBI PO Mains 2025 admit cards are available for download on the official careers portal, sbi.co.in.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Sep 04, 2025, 05:52 PM IST

The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the admit card for the Probationary Officer (PO) Mains Examination 2025. The SBI PO Mains exam will be conducted in the morning session on September 13, 2025. The bank declared the SBI PO Prelims 2025 on September 1. The preliminary exam was held on August 2, 4, and 5, and candidates who cleared the cutoff are now eligible to appear for the Mains examination. The SBI PO Mains 2025 admit cards are available for download on the official careers portal, sbi.co.in. 

Steps to Download SBI PO Mains Admit Card 2025

Step 1: Visit the official SBI careers website: sbi.co.in/careers
Step 2: Click on the SBI PO Mains Admit Card 2025 link
Step 3: Enter your registration number and password/date of birth
Step 4: Download the admit card and save a copy for future use
Step 5: Take a printout and carry it to the exam centre along with a valid photo ID

Get a direct link to download the SBI PO Mains Exam Admit Card HERE.

The exam is being conducted to fill a total of 541 Probationary Officer vacancies — including 500 regular posts and 41 backlog posts. The performance in the Mains exam will decide who moves forward to the Group Discussion (GD) and Interview round, which is the final stage of selection.

