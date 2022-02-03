SBI PO Interview Admit Card 2022 RELEASED - Check direct link, steps to apply

SBI PO Interview Admit Card 2022: The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the SBI PO Interview Admit Card for the probationary officer (PO) 2022 on its official website. Candidates who wish to download the same can do so by visiting the SBI website - sbi.co.in

It is compulsory for all candidates to download the admit cards at the earliest. The SBI PO Interview Admit Card 2022 will be made available on the official website for candidates to download till February 16, 2022.

Those who wish to download the SBI PO Interview Admit Card 2022 can visit the official website of SBI and follow the steps mentioned below, or click on the direct link to download the SBI PO Interview Admit Card 2022 below.

SBI PO Interview Admit Card 2022: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website of SBI - sbi.co.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on 'Career' tab

Step 3: Click on the link 'SBI PO Interview Admit Card 2022'

Step 4: Before clicking 'submit', enter your registration number, date of birth, captcha code.

Step 5: Save and download your SBI PO Interview Admit Card 2022.

Step 6: Also take a screenshot for future reference.

You can also visit the above-mentioned link to directly download the SBI PO Interview Admit Card 2022.