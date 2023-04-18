Search icon
SBI PO Final Result 2023 Declared: How to download, website, other details here

SBI PO Final Result 2023 has been declared at the official website-- sbi.co.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 18, 2023, 10:28 PM IST

SBI PO Final Result 2023| Photo: PTI

The State Bank of India has declared the final result for the SBI Probationary Officers recruitment exam 2023 on April 18. Candidates who appeared for the SBI PO recruitment exam can now check their result from the official website-- sbi.co.in. The SBI PO Main Result 2023 was declared on March 10. 

The SBI PO Group Exercise and Interview were conducted in April 2023. The SBI PO Main exam 2023 was conducted on January 30, 2023, and the result for the same was declared on March 10. 

The SBI PO Recruitment Exam 2023 was conducted to fill a total of 1673 posts in the organisation. The SBI PO Final result has been declared in a PDF format which consists of the list of roll numbers of the selected candidates. 

SBI PO Final Result 2023: How to download 

  • Visit the official site of SBI at sbi.co.in
  • On the homepage, click on the career tab
  • Next, click on the final result for the PO
  • A PDF file will be displayed on the screen
  • Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

