SBI PO Admit Card 2025 to be released soon at sbi.co.in, know how to download hall tickets

The State Bank of India (SBI) is set to release the admit card for the Preliminary Examination for the recruitment of Probationary Officers (PO) soon. Once released, the admit card will be available on the official website, sbi.co.in. As per the official notification, the SBI PO Admit Card 2025 is likely to be released in the third or fourth week of July.

The SBI PO exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 2, 4, and 5, 2025. SBI is conducting this recruitment drive for 541 Probationary Officer vacancies. Of these, 500 are regular and 41 are backlog vacancies.

SBI PO Admit Card 2025: Steps to download the Prelims call letter

Visit the official website sbi.co.in.

Open the careers portal and then the current openings section.

Click on the Probationary Officers recruitment tab.

Open the prelims call letter download link.

Enter your login credentials.

Submit and download the admit card/call letter.

SBI PO Prelims 2025: Exam Pattern

The SBI preliminary exam consists of three sections:

English Language

Quantitative Aptitude

Reasoning Ability

All of the test's questions are multiple-choice and objective. It is administered online. The exam lasts 60 minutes in total, with 20 minutes allotted for each section. A maximum of 100 marks can be earned on the paper, and each wrong response carries a 0.25 mark deduction.

It's important to remember that the preliminary exam is merely a qualifying test; the final merit list does not take the scores into account. To proceed to the main exam, candidates must, however, pass both the sectional and overall cut-offs.