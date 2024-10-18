The detailed notification will include eligibility criteria, registration dates, the number of vacancies, the selection process, and other details.

The State Bank of India to release the notification for SBI PO 2024 recruitment soon. The date and time of the release of the Probationary Officer recruitment notification have not been announced yet. Once released, the Probationary Officer recruitment notice will be available on the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in, sbi.co.in/web/careers/ and bank.sbi/careers/current-openings.

The SBI PO notification is released every September, according to the past trends. However, the recruitment notice has not been released yet.

Eligible candidates are required to register online for the recruitment process, which will be held in three Phases: (i) Phase I, (ii) Phase II, and (iii) Phase III. Candidates who are shortlisted after Phase I will have to appear for Phase II. Candidates who are shortlisted after Phase II will be subsequently called for Phase III.

In 2023, the notice was released on September 6, and registration started on September 7. SBI filled a total of 2000 posts of Probationary Officers across the country.

Similarly, in 2022, the notice was released on September 21 and the registration commenced on September 22, 2022. State Bank of India filled 1673 Probationary Officer posts in the organisation. Follow the blog for latest updates on notification, registration link and more.