SBI PO 2023 admit card likely to be released soon at sbi.co.in, check latest update

State Bank of India (SBI) is likely to release the admit cards for the preliminary examination for recruitment of Probationary Officers next week. Once released, candidates can download SBI PO admit cards through the official website sbi.co.in.

According to the official notification of the exam, SBI PO call letters (admit cards) will be available on the website from the second week of October.

This SBI recruitment drive will fill a total of 2,000 Probationary Officer vacancies. The preliminary examination scheduled is likely to be released soon. Once released, candidates can download their admit cards by following the steps given below.

SBI PO Prelims Admit Card 2023: Steps to download