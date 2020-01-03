SBI invites application for 8,000 junior associates post; apply before Jan 26 at sbi.co.in

India's largest banking organisation, State bank of India has invited applications for recruitment to Junior Associates (Customer Support & Sales) in clerical cadre. SBI has notified a total of 8,000 vacancies. There are a total of 7870 for general recruitment drive while 130 for the special recruitment drive.

Interested candidates can apply for SBI Clerk 2020 on the official website, sbi.co.in.

SBI Clerk 2020 Notification has been released on 02 January 2020 and candidates can apply the latest by January 26. The candidates' selection will be based on the preliminary exam and main exam.

SBI Clerk 2020 Important Dates

Commencement of submission of online application: 03 January 2019

Last date for submission of online application: 26 January 2020

SBI Clerk Preliminary Examination: February/ March 2020

SBI Clerk 2020 Exam Date (Mains): April 19, 2020

SBI Clerk 2020 Result Date (Mains): June 2020

Education qualification

Interested candidates should be a graduate from any discipline from a recognised University or any equivalent qualification recognised as such by Central Government.

Age Limit

Not below 20 years and not above 28 years as on 01.01.2020. (Relaxation in Age limits as per government norms)

SBI Clerk 2020 Application Fee:

General/ OBC/ EWS - Rs 750/-

SC/ ST/ PWD/ XS – No Fee