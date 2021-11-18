SBI interview admit card for Pharmacist in Clerical Cadre released at sbi.co.in – Direct link

State Bank of India (SBI) has released the admit card for Pharmacist in Clerical Cadre recruitment exam. Candidates can download the admit card on the official website, sbi.co.in. The last date to download the SBI admit card is November 25, 2021

SBI Interview 2021 will begin on November 24, 2021.

This recruitment drive will fill 67 posts. The application process for the post started on April 13, 2021. The last date to apply for the posts was May 3, 2021.

SBI Admit Card 2021: Steps to download

- Visit the official website-sbi.co.in.

- Go to the career options, click on "RECRUITMENT OF PHARMACIST IN CLERICAL CADRE (Download Interview Call Letter." link

- Candidates should now click on the download call letter option.

- Enter your details -- Registration Number and Date of Birth.

- Download the SBI admit card

- Take a printout of the admit card for future reference.

SBI Admit Card 2021 Notification: sbi.co.in