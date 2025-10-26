FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
SBI Hiring 2025: India's biggest bank set to hire 3500 officers in...; check recruitment plans, vacancy details and more

Earlier this year, SBI Chairman CS Setty announced that the bank's total recruitment across categories would be about 18,000.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Oct 26, 2025, 04:25 PM IST

SBI jobs: State Bank of India (SBI), India's biggest lender, plans to hire around 3,500 officers to bolster its operations and enhance service delivery nationwide, PTI reported. The bank has recruited 505 Probationary Officers (POs) in June, and the process to fill a similar number of vacancies is on... applications have been received, SBI Deputy Managing Director (HR) & Chief Development Officer (CDO) Kishore Kumar Poludasu told PTI in an interview. As regards specialist officers, he said, around 1,300 odd officers have already been selected to look after the IT and cybersecurity space.

541 PO vacancies

The advertisement for 541 PO vacancies is out. Applications have already been received. The recruitment for POs is through a three-stage process: preliminaries, mains, and a psychometric test and interviews.

3,000 circle-based officers

Around 3,000 circle-based officers are now being considered. This should get concluded in the current financial year, Poludasu said.

SBI's total recruitment

Earlier this year, SBI Chairman CS Setty announced that the bank's total recruitment across categories would be about 18,000. Of which, around 13,500 will be clerical recruitment, and the remaining will be probationary officers and locally based officers.

Recruitment in the first quarter

In the first quarter, SBI announced the recruitment of 13,455 junior associates and 505 POs to enhance the customer experience at its branches across the country.

Women-Centric Initiatives

Poludasu also said the country's largest lender has devised a strategy to boost gender diversity, aiming to increase its women workforce to 30 per cent within five years. "If we talk about frontline staff, women are almost 33 per cent, but as a total, if you see, they account for 27 per cent of the total workforce. So, we will be working towards improving this percentage so that the diversity gets further improved," he said. The bank is taking measures to bridge the gap and achieve its medium-term goal of 30 per cent women in its workforce, he said.

SBI total staff

The bank has a total staff strength of more than 2.4 lakh, one of the highest in any organisation in the country and the highest in the banking industry.

