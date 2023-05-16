SBI Foundation invites applications for Youth for India fellowship program

SBI Foundation, the CSR arm of State Bank Group, is inviting applications for the 11th edition of the Youth for India Fellowship program. The Fellowship provides a framework for educated urban youth -fresh graduates or young professionals - to join hands and foster change with rural communities and NGOs at the grassroots across 17 Indian states.

Over the last 10 years, Youth for India has seen active participation from hundreds of Indian youth. This also included Overseas Citizens of India (OCIs) in addition to applicants from metropolitan cities of India. In terms of capacity building, the Program has impacted over 1,00,000 beneficiaries through the Fellows' interventions ranging across the 12 different thematic areas. These interventions were carried out in 200+ villages across 20 States in India.

The applicants for this 13-month Youth for India Fellowship must be Indian Citizens, Overseas Citizens of India, or Citizens of Bhutan and Nepal, willing to adjust and adapt to rural life and work towards sustainable rural development goals. The deadline to apply for the fellowship is May 31st, 2023.

Programme details are as under:

Eligibility: Bachelor’s degree to be completed before 1st October 2023

Age criteria: 21 to 32 years

Who can apply: An Indian citizen, or a citizen of Nepal/Bhutan, or an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI).

Application process: Stage 1 (Registration & Online Assessment), Stage 2 (Personal Interview)

Application deadline: 31st May, 2023

Web link: www.youthforindia.org