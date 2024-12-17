Applicants must be between 20 and 28 years old as of April 1, 2024.

The State Bank of India (SBI) is inviting online applications for its Clerk Recruitment 2024 to apply for Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) posts within the clerical cadre. Interested applicants can apply online through the official SBI website at sbi.co.in. This registration will commence on December 17, 2024, and will remain open until January 7, 2025.

Eligibility criteria

Candidates applying for the Junior Associate role must have a graduation degree in any discipline from a recognized university or an equivalent qualification acknowledged by the Central Government. Those holding an Integrated Dual Degree (IDD) must ensure that their degree was completed on or before December 31, 2024.

Applicants must be between 20 and 28 years old as of April 1, 2024. This means candidates should have been born between April 2, 1996, and April 1, 2004, inclusive.

SBI Clerk 2024 Recruitment: How to apply

1. Visit the SBI official career page at sbi.co.in/careers.

2. Locate the “Latest Announcements” or “Recruitment of Junior Associates (Clerk)” notification.

3. Click on 'Apply Online.'

4. Select 'New Registration' and enter credentials such as name, phone number, and email ID.

5. Complete the application form.

6. Upload the necessary documents and pay the application fee via Debit/Credit Card, Net Banking, or UPI.

7. Review all details before clicking 'Final Submit.'

8. Download and print the confirmation page for future reference.

Important dates

- Last date to apply: January 7, 2025

- Preliminary Exam: Tentatively scheduled for February 2025

- Main Exam: Tentatively scheduled for March/April 2025

Selection process

Online Preliminary Examination and Main Examination, as well as a test of the specified opted local language. The Preliminary Examination will consist of objective-type questions totalling 100 marks, with a duration of one hour.

Pay scale

The pay scale for the clerical cadre ranges from Rs 24,050 to Rs 61,480, with a starting basic pay of Rs 26,730, which includes Rs 24,050 plus two advance increments applicable to graduates.