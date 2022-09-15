SBI Clerk Recruitment 2022: Last date soon to apply for 5008 Junior Associate posts at sbi.co.in, check details

File photo

The State Bank of India (SBI) is inviting applications for Junior Associate (Customer Support and Sales) posts in the clerical cadre in the Bank. A total of 478 backlog vacancies and 5008 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official SBI website - bank.sbi/careers or sbi.co.in. The last date to apply is September 27, 2022.

Candidates will be selected based on a preliminary exam which will be conducted in November (tentatively) and the Main exam which will be conducted in December 2022/January 2023 (tentatively).



SBI Clerk Recruitment 2022: Statewise vacancy details



Gujarat - 353



Daman & Diu - 4



Karnataka - 316



Madhya Pradesh - 389



Chhattisgarh - 92



West Bengal - 340



Andaman & Nicobar Islands - 10



Sikkim - 26



Odisha - 170



Jammu & Kashmir - 35



Haryana - 5



Himachal Pradesh - 55



Punjab - 130



Tamil Nadu - 355



Pondicherry - 7



Delhi - 32



Uttarakhand - 120



Telangana - 225



Rajasthan - 284



Kerala - 270



Lakshadweep - 3



Uttar Pradesh - 631



Maharashtra - 747



Goa - 50



Assam - 258



Andhra Pradesh - 15



Manipur - 28



Meghalaya - 23



Mizoram - 10



Nagaland - 15



Tripura - 10



Total - 5008

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2022: Application fee



SC/ ST/ PwBD/ ESM/DESM: Exempted

General/ OBC/ EWS: Rs 750

PAY SCALE: Rs.17900-1000/3-20900-1230/3-24590-1490/4-30550- 1730/7-42600-3270/1-45930-1990/1-47920.

The starting Basic Pay is Rs.19900/- (Rs.17900/- plus two advance increments admissible to graduates)



SBI Clerk Recruitment 2022: Steps to apply



Step 1: Visit the official website of SBI - sbi.co.in.



Step 2: After opening the website, candidates will have to register themselves online.



Step 3: Apply by filling in your required details and click on 'Submit'.

Selection procedure: The selection process will consist of an online test (Preliminary and Main exam) and a test of specified opted local language.

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2022 official notification