SBI Clerk Recruitment 2022: Last date soon to apply for 5008 Junior Associate posts at sbi.co.in, check details

The State Bank of India (SBI) is inviting applications for Junior Associate (Customer Support and Sales) posts in the clerical cadre in the Bank. A total of 478 backlog vacancies and 5008 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official SBI website - bank.sbi/careers or sbi.co.in. The last date to apply is September 27, 2022.
Candidates will be selected based on a preliminary exam which will be conducted in November (tentatively) and the Main exam which will be conducted in December 2022/January 2023 (tentatively).
SBI Clerk Recruitment 2022: Statewise vacancy details
Gujarat - 353
Daman & Diu - 4
Karnataka - 316
Madhya Pradesh - 389
Chhattisgarh - 92
West Bengal - 340
Andaman & Nicobar Islands - 10
Sikkim - 26
Odisha - 170
Jammu & Kashmir - 35
Haryana - 5
Himachal Pradesh - 55
Punjab - 130
Tamil Nadu - 355
Pondicherry - 7
Delhi - 32
Uttarakhand - 120
Telangana - 225
Rajasthan - 284
Kerala - 270
Lakshadweep - 3
Uttar Pradesh - 631
Maharashtra - 747
Goa - 50
Assam - 258
Andhra Pradesh - 15
Manipur - 28
Meghalaya - 23
Mizoram - 10
Nagaland - 15
Tripura - 10
Total - 5008
SBI Clerk Recruitment 2022: Application fee
SC/ ST/ PwBD/ ESM/DESM: Exempted
General/ OBC/ EWS: Rs 750
PAY SCALE: Rs.17900-1000/3-20900-1230/3-24590-1490/4-30550- 1730/7-42600-3270/1-45930-1990/1-47920.
The starting Basic Pay is Rs.19900/- (Rs.17900/- plus two advance increments admissible to graduates)
SBI Clerk Recruitment 2022: Steps to apply
Step 1: Visit the official website of SBI - sbi.co.in.
Step 2: After opening the website, candidates will have to register themselves online.
Step 3: Apply by filling in your required details and click on 'Submit'.
Selection procedure: The selection process will consist of an online test (Preliminary and Main exam) and a test of specified opted local language.