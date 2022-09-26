SBI Clerk Recruitment 2022 bumper vacancy: One day left to apply for 5008 Junior Associate posts at sbi.co.in

File photo

The State Bank of India (SBI) to conclude the application process tomorrow for Junior Associate (Customer Support and Sales) posts in the clerical cadre in the Bank. A total of 478 backlog vacancies and 5008 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official SBI website - bank.sbi/careers or sbi.co.in. The last date to apply is September 27, 2022.

Candidates will be selected based on a preliminary exam which will be conducted in November (tentatively) and the Main exam which will be conducted in December 2022/January 2023 (tentatively).



SBI Clerk Recruitment 2022: Statewise vacancy details



Gujarat - 353 posts



Daman & Diu - 4 posts



Karnataka - 316 posts



Madhya Pradesh - 389 posts



Chhattisgarh - 92 posts



West Bengal - 340 posts



Andaman & Nicobar Islands - 10 posts



Sikkim - 26 posts



Odisha - 170 posts



Jammu & Kashmir - 35 posts



Haryana - 5 posts



Himachal Pradesh - 55 posts



Punjab - 130 posts



Tamil Nadu - 355 posts



Pondicherry - 7 posts



Delhi - 32 posts



Uttarakhand - 120 posts



Telangana - 225 posts



Rajasthan - 284 posts



Kerala - 270 posts



Lakshadweep - 3 posts



Uttar Pradesh - 631 posts



Maharashtra - 747 posts



Goa - 50 posts



Assam - 258 posts



Andhra Pradesh - 15 posts



Manipur - 28 posts



Meghalaya - 23 posts



Mizoram - 10 posts



Nagaland - 15 posts



Tripura - 10 posts



Total - 5008 posts

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2022: Application fee



SC/ ST/ PwBD/ ESM/DESM: Exempted

General/ OBC/ EWS: Rs 750

Pay Scale: Rs.17900-1000/3-20900-1230/3-24590-1490/4-30550- 1730/7-42600-3270/1-45930-1990/1-47920.

The starting Basic Pay is Rs.19900/- (Rs.17900/- plus two advance increments admissible to graduates)



SBI Clerk Recruitment 2022: Steps to apply



Step 1: Visit the official website of SBI - sbi.co.in.



Step 2: After opening the website, candidates will have to register themselves online.



Step 3: Apply by filling in your required details and click on 'Submit'.

Selection procedure: The selection process will consist of an online test (Preliminary and Main exam) and a test of specified opted local language.

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2022: Notification