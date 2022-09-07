Search icon
SBI Clerk Recruitment 2022: Apply for 5000+ Junior Associate posts starting today at sbi.co.in

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2022: The registration process for the recruitment drive began today - September 7, 2022, and will end on September 27, 2022.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 07, 2022, 02:57 PM IST

File Photo
The State Bank of India (SBI) has released a notification and has invited applications for the posts of Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) in the clerical cadre in the Bank. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the same via the official SBI website - www.bank.sbi/careers or www.sbi.co.in. 
 
The registration process for the recruitment drive began today - September 7, 2022, and will go on till September 27, 2022. A total of 478 backlog vacancies and 5008 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. 
 
 
Candidates will be selected based on a preliminary exam which will be conducted in November (tentatively) and the Main exam which will be conducted in December 2022/January 2023 (tentatively). 
 
SBI Clerk Recruitment 2022: Statewise vacancy details  
 
Gujarat - 353
 
Daman & Diu - 4
 
Karnataka - 316
 
Madhya Pradesh - 389
 
Chhattisgarh - 92
 
West Bengal - 340
 
Andaman & Nicobar Islands - 10
 
Sikkim - 26
 
Odisha - 170
 
Jammu & Kashmir - 35
 
Haryana - 5
 
Himachal Pradesh - 55
 
Punjab - 130
 
Tamil Nadu - 355
 
Pondicherry - 7
 
Delhi - 32
 
Uttarakhand - 120
 
Telangana - 225
 
Rajasthan - 284
 
Kerala - 270
 
Lakshadweep - 3
 
Uttar Pradesh - 631
 
Maharashtra - 747
 
Goa - 50
 
Assam - 258
 
Andhra Pradesh - 15
 
Manipur - 28
 
Meghalaya - 23
 
Mizoram - 10
 
Nagaland - 15
 
Tripura - 10
 
Total - 5008

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2022: Check the official notification here 

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2022: Application fee 
 
SC/ ST/ PwBD/ ESM/DESM: Exempted
General/ OBC/ EWS: Rs 750
 
SBI Clerk Recruitment 2022: Steps to apply 
 
Step 1: Candidates can only apply online by visiting the official website of SBI - www.sbi.co.in. No other mode of application will be accepted. The last date to apply is September 27, 2022. 
 
Step 2: After opening the website, candidates will have to register themselves online.
 
Step 3: Apply by filling in your required details and click on 'Submit'. 
