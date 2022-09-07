SBI Clerk Recruitment 2022: Apply for 5000+ Junior Associate posts starting today at sbi.co.in

File Photo

The State Bank of India (SBI) has released a notification and has invited applications for the posts of Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) in the clerical cadre in the Bank. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the same via the official SBI website - www.bank.sbi/careers or www.sbi.co.in.

The registration process for the recruitment drive began today - September 7, 2022, and will go on till September 27, 2022. A total of 478 backlog vacancies and 5008 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.

Candidates will be selected based on a preliminary exam which will be conducted in November (tentatively) and the Main exam which will be conducted in December 2022/January 2023 (tentatively).

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2022: Statewise vacancy details

Gujarat - 353

Daman & Diu - 4

Karnataka - 316

Madhya Pradesh - 389

Chhattisgarh - 92

West Bengal - 340

Andaman & Nicobar Islands - 10

Sikkim - 26

Odisha - 170

Jammu & Kashmir - 35

Haryana - 5

Himachal Pradesh - 55

Punjab - 130

Tamil Nadu - 355

Pondicherry - 7

Delhi - 32

Uttarakhand - 120

Telangana - 225

Rajasthan - 284

Kerala - 270

Lakshadweep - 3

Uttar Pradesh - 631

Maharashtra - 747

Goa - 50

Assam - 258

Andhra Pradesh - 15

Manipur - 28

Meghalaya - 23

Mizoram - 10

Nagaland - 15

Tripura - 10

Total - 5008

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2022: Application fee

SC/ ST/ PwBD/ ESM/DESM: Exempted

General/ OBC/ EWS: Rs 750

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2022: Steps to apply

Step 1: Candidates can only apply online by visiting the official website of SBI - www.sbi.co.in. No other mode of application will be accepted. The last date to apply is September 27, 2022.

Step 2: After opening the website, candidates will have to register themselves online.

Step 3: Apply by filling in your required details and click on 'Submit'.