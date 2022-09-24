SBI Clerk Recruitment 2022: Application process to end on THIS date for 5008 Junior Associate posts at sbi.co.in

The State Bank of India (SBI) to conclude the application process soon for Junior Associate (Customer Support and Sales) posts in the clerical cadre in the Bank. A total of 478 backlog vacancies and 5008 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official SBI website - bank.sbi/careers or sbi.co.in. The last date to apply is September 27, 2022.
Candidates will be selected based on a preliminary exam which will be conducted in November (tentatively) and the Main exam which will be conducted in December 2022/January 2023 (tentatively).
SBI Clerk Recruitment 2022: Statewise vacancy details
Gujarat - 353 posts
Daman & Diu - 4 posts
Karnataka - 316 posts
Madhya Pradesh - 389 posts
Chhattisgarh - 92 posts
West Bengal - 340 posts
Andaman & Nicobar Islands - 10 posts
Sikkim - 26 posts
Odisha - 170 posts
Jammu & Kashmir - 35 posts
Haryana - 5 posts
Himachal Pradesh - 55 posts
Punjab - 130 posts
Tamil Nadu - 355 posts
Pondicherry - 7 posts
Delhi - 32 posts
Uttarakhand - 120 posts
Telangana - 225 posts
Rajasthan - 284 posts
Kerala - 270 posts
Lakshadweep - 3 posts
Uttar Pradesh - 631 posts
Maharashtra - 747 posts
Goa - 50 posts
Assam - 258 posts
Andhra Pradesh - 15 posts
Manipur - 28 posts
Meghalaya - 23 posts
Mizoram - 10 posts
Nagaland - 15 posts
Tripura - 10 posts
Total - 5008 posts
SBI Clerk Recruitment 2022: Application fee
SC/ ST/ PwBD/ ESM/DESM: Exempted
General/ OBC/ EWS: Rs 750
Pay Scale: Rs.17900-1000/3-20900-1230/3-24590-1490/4-30550- 1730/7-42600-3270/1-45930-1990/1-47920.
The starting Basic Pay is Rs.19900/- (Rs.17900/- plus two advance increments admissible to graduates)
SBI Clerk Recruitment 2022: Steps to apply
Step 1: Visit the official website of SBI - sbi.co.in.
Step 2: After opening the website, candidates will have to register themselves online.
Step 3: Apply by filling in your required details and click on 'Submit'.
Selection procedure: The selection process will consist of an online test (Preliminary and Main exam) and a test of specified opted local language.