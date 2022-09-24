Search icon
SBI Clerk Recruitment 2022: Application process to end on THIS date for 5008 Junior Associate posts at sbi.co.in

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2022: The last date to apply is September 27, 2022.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 24, 2022, 08:14 AM IST

File photo

The State Bank of India (SBI) to conclude the application process soon for Junior Associate (Customer Support and Sales) posts in the clerical cadre in the Bank. A total of 478 backlog vacancies and 5008 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official SBI website - bank.sbi/careers or sbi.co.in. The last date to apply is September 27, 2022. 

Candidates will be selected based on a preliminary exam which will be conducted in November (tentatively) and the Main exam which will be conducted in December 2022/January 2023 (tentatively). 
 
SBI Clerk Recruitment 2022: Statewise vacancy details  
 
Gujarat - 353 posts
 
Daman & Diu - 4 posts
 
Karnataka - 316 posts
 
Madhya Pradesh - 389 posts
 
Chhattisgarh - 92 posts
 
West Bengal - 340 posts
 
Andaman & Nicobar Islands - 10 posts
 
Sikkim - 26 posts
 
Odisha - 170 posts
 
Jammu & Kashmir - 35 posts
 
Haryana - 5 posts
 
Himachal Pradesh - 55 posts
 
Punjab - 130 posts
 
Tamil Nadu - 355 posts
 
Pondicherry - 7 posts
 
Delhi - 32 posts
 
Uttarakhand - 120 posts
 
Telangana - 225 posts
 
Rajasthan - 284 posts
 
Kerala - 270 posts
 
Lakshadweep - 3 posts
 
Uttar Pradesh - 631 posts
 
Maharashtra - 747 posts
  
Goa - 50 posts
 
Assam - 258 posts
 
Andhra Pradesh - 15 posts
 
Manipur - 28 posts
 
Meghalaya - 23 posts
 
Mizoram - 10 posts
 
Nagaland - 15 posts
 
Tripura - 10 posts
 
Total - 5008 posts

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2022: Application fee 
 
SC/ ST/ PwBD/ ESM/DESM: Exempted

General/ OBC/ EWS: Rs 750

Pay Scale: Rs.17900-1000/3-20900-1230/3-24590-1490/4-30550- 1730/7-42600-3270/1-45930-1990/1-47920.
The starting Basic Pay is Rs.19900/- (Rs.17900/- plus two advance increments admissible to graduates)
 
SBI Clerk Recruitment 2022: Steps to apply 
 
Step 1: Visit the official website of SBI - sbi.co.in.  
 
Step 2: After opening the website, candidates will have to register themselves online.
 
Step 3: Apply by filling in your required details and click on 'Submit'. 

Selection procedure: The selection process will consist of an online test (Preliminary and Main exam) and a test of specified opted local language.

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2022: Notification

