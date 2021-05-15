SBI Clerk Recruitment 2021: Registration process for State Bank of India vacancies to end soon, check details
SBI Clerk Recruitment 2021: Interested candidates can apply for the State Bank of India vacancies till May 17, 2021.
SBI Clerk Recruitment 2021 Notification
Sonali Sharma
DNA webdesk
State Bank of India (SBI) is going to end the registration process for SBI Clerk Recruitment 2021 on May 17, 2021. Interested candidates who have not applied for Junior Associate posts (Customer Support and Sales) can apply through the official website of SBI, sbi.co.in. SBI recruitment drive will fill more than 5,000 posts at the clerk level in its branches across the country. In such a situation, if you are looking for a job in a bank, then this can be a great opportunity for you.
SBI Clerk Recruitment 2021 Educational qualification: The candidate should have a graduation degree in any discipline from a recognized university. Those who are in the final year/ semester of their Graduation may also apply provisionally subject to the condition that, if provisionally selected, they will have to produce proof of having passed the graduation examination on or before August 16, 2021.
SBI Clerk Recruitment 2021 Pay Scale: Rs.17900-1000/3-20900-1230/3-24590-1490/4-30550-1730/7-42600-3270/1-45930-1990/1-47920. The starting Basic Pay is Rs.19900/- (Rs.17900/- plus two advance increments admissible to graduates).
SBI Clerk Recruitment 2021 Selection Procedure: The selection process will consist of an online test (Preliminary & Main exam) and a test of specified opted local language.
Commencement of online registration of application: April 27, 2021
Last date of application registration: May 17, 2021
Closure for editing application details: May 17, 2021
Last date for printing your application: June 1, 2021
Online Fee Payment: April 27, 2021, to May 17, 2021
SBI Clerk Recruitment 2021 Notification: Click Here