SBI Clerk Recruitment 2021: Registration extended till THIS date, check details

State Bank of India (SBI) has extended the registration process deadline for SBI Clerk Recruitment 2021 to June 20, 2021. Interested candidates who have not applied for Junior Associate posts (Customer Support and Sales) can apply through the official website of SBI, sbi.co.in. SBI recruitment drive will fill up 5237 posts at the clerk level in its branches across the country. In such a situation, if you are looking for a job in a bank, then this can be a great opportunity for you. Earlier the last date to apply for the recruitment was till May 17, 2021.

According to the official notification, the last date for filing online applications and payment of fees has been extended up to May 20, 2021.

The bank has also issued the guidelines for the production of the “Income and Asset Certificate” by EWS candidates. “The EWS candidates are required to produce for verification, the ‘Income & Assets Certificate’ for the relevant financial year as per the extant DoPT guidelines, on the date of document verification, which shall be intimated to the provisionally selected candidates by the Bank. Hence, the ‘Income & Assets Certificate’ for the relevant financial year can be obtained by the candidate on or before the date of document verification. No request for extension of time for the production of ‘Income & Assets Certificate’ beyond the said date shall be entertained and if a candidate fails to produce the ‘Income & Assets Certificate’ on the date of document verification, he/she will not be considered for appointment in the Bank for the post of Junior Associates (Customer Support & sales),” the official notification reads.

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2021 Educational qualification: The candidate should have a graduation degree in any discipline from a recognized university. Those who are in the final year/ semester of their Graduation may also apply provisionally subject to the condition that, if provisionally selected, they will have to produce proof of having passed the graduation examination on or before August 16, 2021.

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2021 Selection Procedure: The selection process will consist of an online test (Preliminary & Main exam) and a test of specified opted local language.

Commencement of online registration of application: April 27, 2021

Last date of application registration: May 17, 2021, extended to May 20, 2021

Online Fee Payment: April 27, 2021, to May 17, 2021, extended to May 20, 2021

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2021 Notification: Click Here