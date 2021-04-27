State Bank of India Recruitment 2021: Apply online for bumper vacancies in SBI - Check dates, fees, other details

State Bank of India Recruitment 2021: The State Bank of India has released SBI Clerk Recruitment 2021 notification and the application process will begin on Tuesday (April 27) onwards. There are 5,237 posts on offer and all eligible and interested candidates can apply for the Junior Associates post via SBI's official site - sbi.co.in.

However, candidates can apply for vacancies in one state only. The candidates applying for vacancies of a particular state, should be proficient (reading, writing, speaking and understanding) in the specified opted local language of that State/UT/Special area.

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates should have a graduation degree in any discipline from a recognised university or any equivalent qualification discipline from a recognized University or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by Central Government. Candidates having integrated dual degree (IDD) certificates should ensure that the date of passing the IDD is on or before August 16, 2021. The age limit of the candidates should be above 20 years and below 28 years of age as on April 1, 2021.

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2021: Application Fees

Candidates belonging to the General/ OBC and EWS category will have to pay Rs 750 as application fees, while candidates belonging to SC/ ST/ PWD/ XS/DXS category are exempted from payment of fees.

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2021: Selection Process

The selection process will comprise an online test (Preliminary & Main exam) and a test of specified opted local language. Online Preliminary Exam consisting of Objective Tests for 100 marks will be conducted online. This test would be of 1-hour duration consisting of 3 Sections- English language, Numerical ability, and reasoning ability.

Apply directly from here

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2021: Important Dates

Opening date of application: April 27, 2021Closing date of application: May 17, 2021Pre-exam training call letter: May 26, 2021Prelims exam: June 2021Main exam: July 31, 2021