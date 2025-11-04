SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 released at sbi.co.in; get direct LINK, steps to check scores here

Candidates who appeared for the preliminary examination can now check their qualifying status online.

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025: The State Bank of India (SBI), India's largest bank, has declared the SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 for the post of Junior Associate. Candidates who appeared for the preliminary examination can now check their qualifying status online. The results are available on the official SBI Careers portal, sbi.co.in. The exam was held on September 20, 21, and 27, 2025. Candidates can access their scorecards using their registration number and date of birth.

Steps to check SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025

Step 1: Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.

Step 2: Go to 'Careers' section on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on the SBI Clerk Recruitment link.

Step 4: Find and open the SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 PDF.

Step 5: Use the Ctrl+F function to search for your roll number.

Step 6: Download and save the PDF for future reference.

SBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2025

The preliminary examination was conducted to fill 6,589 Junior Associate vacancies across various branches of the bank nationwide. Candidates who qualify in the prelims will proceed to the Mains Examination. According to the official recruitment notice, the final selection for the post of Clerk/Junior Associate will be based solely on the marks obtained in the Mains exam, followed by a Language Proficiency Test (LPT).