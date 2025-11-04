FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Will Indian-origin candidate Zohran Mamdani be next New York mayor?

Who is Rishabh Baisoya? Wanted fugitive in Rs 13000 crore cocaine cartel case; Interpol issues Red Notice

World to witness ‘baby bust’ as 97% of countries with lowest fertility rates by 2100, researchers warn of economic challenges

America's Nuclear Testing Drama: What Trump Really Meant and Why It Matters

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 released at sbi.co.in; get direct LINK, steps to check scores here

Guru Nanak Jayanti Holiday: Is stock market open or closed on November 5? Know here

This actress's brother served in Indian Army, is detained in UAE since an year, Delhi HC has now issued notice to Centre for...

Bihar Election 2025: Campaign ends for phase 1 covering 121 constituencies, all eyes are set on THESE seats

Bigg Boss 19: Farrhana Bhatt tells Shehbaz Badesha to seek support from sister Shehnaaz Gill's fans, says 'Jaa apni behen ke...'

Reddit down! Massive outage over app login, website; company issues statement

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Will Indian-origin candidate Zohran Mamdani be next New York mayor?

Will Indian-origin candidate Zohran Mamdani be next New York mayor?

Who is Rishabh Baisoya? Wanted fugitive in Rs 13000 crore cocaine cartel case; Interpol issues Red Notice

Who is Rishabh Baisoya? Wanted fugitive in Rs 13000 crore cocaine cartel case

World to witness ‘baby bust’ as 97% of countries with lowest fertility rates by 2100, researchers warn of economic challenges

World to witness ‘baby bust’ as 97% of countries with lowest fertility rates by

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Jonathan Bailey to Patrick Dempsey: Meet 8 sexiest man alive winners who ruled hearts from 2018 to 2025

Meet 8 sexiest man alive winners who ruled hearts from 2018 to 2025

Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics

Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

HomeEducation

EDUCATION

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 released at sbi.co.in; get direct LINK, steps to check scores here

Candidates who appeared for the preliminary examination can now check their qualifying status online.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Nov 04, 2025, 08:17 PM IST

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 released at sbi.co.in; get direct LINK, steps to check scores here
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025: The State Bank of India (SBI), India's largest bank, has declared the SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 for the post of Junior Associate. Candidates who appeared for the preliminary examination can now check their qualifying status online. The results are available on the official SBI Careers portal, sbi.co.in. The exam was held on September 20, 21, and 27, 2025. Candidates can access their scorecards using their registration number and date of birth.

Steps to check SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025

Step 1: Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.

Step 2: Go to 'Careers' section on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on the SBI Clerk Recruitment link.

Step 4: Find and open the SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 PDF.

Step 5: Use the Ctrl+F function to search for your roll number.

Step 6: Download and save the PDF for future reference.

Get a direct link for the SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 HERE.

SBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2025

The preliminary examination was conducted to fill 6,589 Junior Associate vacancies across various branches of the bank nationwide. Candidates who qualify in the prelims will proceed to the Mains Examination. According to the official recruitment notice, the final selection for the post of Clerk/Junior Associate will be based solely on the marks obtained in the Mains exam, followed by a Language Proficiency Test (LPT).

READ | Railway RRB Group D Exam 2025 Postponed? Viral notice says exams to now be conducted on...

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Will Indian-origin candidate Zohran Mamdani be next New York mayor?
Will Indian-origin candidate Zohran Mamdani be next New York mayor?
Who is Rishabh Baisoya? Wanted fugitive in Rs 13000 crore cocaine cartel case; Interpol issues Red Notice
Who is Rishabh Baisoya? Wanted fugitive in Rs 13000 crore cocaine cartel case
World to witness ‘baby bust’ as 97% of countries with lowest fertility rates by 2100, researchers warn of economic challenges
World to witness ‘baby bust’ as 97% of countries with lowest fertility rates by
America's Nuclear Testing Drama: What Trump Really Meant and Why It Matters
America's Nuclear Testing Drama: What Trump Really Meant and Why It Matters
SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 released at sbi.co.in; get direct LINK, steps to check scores here
SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 released at sbi.co.in; get direct LINK here
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Jonathan Bailey to Patrick Dempsey: Meet 8 sexiest man alive winners who ruled hearts from 2018 to 2025
Meet 8 sexiest man alive winners who ruled hearts from 2018 to 2025
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE