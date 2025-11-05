SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 out: Know SBI Clerk Mains Exam date 2025, qualifying marks, admit card release date

Going forward, the SBI has stated the selection will be based on another 200 marks in the SBI Clerk Mains exam 2025, and a test of the specified local language for 20 marks for the 6,589 Junior Associates recruitment.

The SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 has been declared, and candidates can check their qualifying status on the official SBI website, sbi.co.in. The preliminary exam for Junior Associate was held on September 20, 21, and 27, 2025. To access their scorecards, candidates must log in using their registration number and date of birth. Going forward, the SBI has stated the selection will be based on another 200 marks in the SBI Clerk Mains exam 2025, and a test of the specified local language for 20 marks for the 6,589 Junior Associates recruitment.

SBI Clerk Mains Exam date 2025

According to SBI, Candidates who qualified in the Prelims can prepare for the Mains, which is expected to be scheduled on November 17, 2025.

SBI Clerk Mains Exam details:

- Subjects: General/Financial Awareness, General English, Quantitative Aptitude, and Reasoning Ability cum Computer Aptitude

- Duration: 2 hours 40 minutes

- Call letters will be available 10 days before the exam on the SBI website.

Important Documents for SBI Clerk Mains Exam, as candidates won't be allowed entry to the exam hall without these documents.

- Prelims call letter with authenticated ID proof

- Mains exam call letter

- Other requisite documents

- Two additional photographs



SBI Clerk Mains Qualifying Marks: Candidates need to score a minimum percentage of marks on aggregate. 5% relaxation available for SC/ST/OBC/PwBD/XS/DXS candidates. The minimum qualifying marks will be decided by the bank; however, there are no section-wise minimum qualifying marks prescribed.

Selected candidates for the Clerk/Junior Associate posts will receive a pay scale ranging from Rs 24,050 to Rs 64,480, with increments at various stages: Rs 1,340 for 3 years, Rs 1,650 for 3 years, Rs 2,000 for 4 years, Rs 2,340 for 7 years, Rs 4,400 for 1 year, and Rs 2,680 for 1 year.

Steps to check SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025

Step 1: Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.

Step 2: Go to 'Careers' section on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on the SBI Clerk Recruitment link.

Step 4: Find and open the SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 PDF.

Step 5: Use the Ctrl+F function to search for your roll number. Step 6: Download and save the PDF for future reference. Get a direct link for the SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 HERE.



