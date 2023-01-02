Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2022 out: See steps to check here

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2022 has been declared at sbi.co.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 02, 2023, 09:53 PM IST

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2022 out: See steps to check here
SABI Clerk Prelims Result 2022 out | Photo: PTI

State Bank of India (SBI) has declared SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2022 on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check the SBI Clerk Prelims result at sbi.co.in or ibps.in. The SBI has also released the main examination call letter. 

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2022: Know how to check

  • Visit the official website at sbi.co.in
  • Go to the careers section
  • Next, click on the career tab
  • Key in your login details
  • Your SBI clerk result will be displayed on the screen
  • Check and take the printout for future reference.

Read: AKTU odd semester exam 2023: Revised, final exam centre list OUT at erp.aktu.ac.in

The SBI Clerk Prelims recruitment 2022 drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 5,008 vacancies of Junior Associate (Customer Support and Sales) in clerical cadre posts at State Bank Of India branches across the country.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
XXX, Gandii Baat actress Flora Saini looks sizzling hot in bold outfits
Pushpa The Rise: As Allu Arjun starrer completes a year, here are 5 dialogues that gained cult status
Happy birthday Adivi Sesh: A look at unknown facts about Major actor
Avatar The Way of Water becomes second biggest Hollywood opener in India, check out top 5 films here
Christmas 2022: Recreate Kiara Advani's black gown look at Christmas party
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 562 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for January 2
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.