SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2022 out: See steps to check here

SABI Clerk Prelims Result 2022 out | Photo: PTI

State Bank of India (SBI) has declared SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2022 on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check the SBI Clerk Prelims result at sbi.co.in or ibps.in. The SBI has also released the main examination call letter.

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2022: Know how to check

Visit the official website at sbi.co.in

Go to the careers section

Next, click on the career tab

Key in your login details

Your SBI clerk result will be displayed on the screen

Check and take the printout for future reference.

Read: AKTU odd semester exam 2023: Revised, final exam centre list OUT at erp.aktu.ac.in

The SBI Clerk Prelims recruitment 2022 drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 5,008 vacancies of Junior Associate (Customer Support and Sales) in clerical cadre posts at State Bank Of India branches across the country.