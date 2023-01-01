Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2022: Know how, when to download scorecard at sbi.co.in

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2022: The examination was held on November 12, 19, 20, and November 25, 2022.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 01, 2023, 12:42 PM IST

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2022: Know how, when to download scorecard at sbi.co.in
File photo

The SBI preliminary result for the post of Clerk (Junior Associate) will be declared soon by the State Bank of India (SBI). Once released, candidates can download the SBI Clerk Prelim Result 2022 through the official website of the Bank at sbi.co.in. The examination was held on November 12, 19, 20, and November 25, 2022.

The number of vacancies is 5486, out of which 54860 candidates will be selected for mains exam. The list of candidates will be arranged in descending order of total marks in the merit list.

SBI Clerk Result 2022: Details Mentioned on the scorecard

  • Candidate’s Name
  • Candidate’s Roll number
  • Candidate’s Registration number
  • Name of exam
  • Pass status
  • Total Marks Marks Scored
  • Category-Wise Cut-Off Marks

READ: UGC NET June 2023 exam: Registrations to end soon at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, know how to apply

SBI Clerk Result 2022: Steps to Download 

  • Visit the official website of the State Bank of India (SBI) at sbi.co.in/web/careers.
  • Click on the “Download SBI Clerk Result 2022” link
  • Enter the login credentials such as registration number/Roll Number, and date of birth if required.
  • Your SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Hot photos that prove Disha Patani looks irresistibly sexy in bodycon
Who is Aditi Hundia, girlfriend of Ishan Kishan and Miss India finalist
Hina Khan spreads sparkle in lace lehenga, see pics
Goa's Mopa International Airport inaugurated by PM Modi, named after late CM Manohar Parrikar
Anushka Sharma wraps up Jhulan Goswami's biopic Chakda Xpress, cricketer gives final clap to end film's shoot
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Optical illusion: Only a genius can spot a hidden deer in THIS pic
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.