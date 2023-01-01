SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2022: Know how, when to download scorecard at sbi.co.in

File photo

The SBI preliminary result for the post of Clerk (Junior Associate) will be declared soon by the State Bank of India (SBI). Once released, candidates can download the SBI Clerk Prelim Result 2022 through the official website of the Bank at sbi.co.in. The examination was held on November 12, 19, 20, and November 25, 2022.

The number of vacancies is 5486, out of which 54860 candidates will be selected for mains exam. The list of candidates will be arranged in descending order of total marks in the merit list.

SBI Clerk Result 2022: Details Mentioned on the scorecard

Candidate’s Name

Candidate’s Roll number

Candidate’s Registration number

Name of exam

Pass status

Total Marks Marks Scored

Category-Wise Cut-Off Marks

SBI Clerk Result 2022: Steps to Download