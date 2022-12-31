Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2022 expected soon at sbi.co.in, know how to check

The examination was held on November 12, 19, 20, and November 25, 2022.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 31, 2022, 11:28 AM IST

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2022 expected soon at sbi.co.in, know how to check
File photo

The SBI result for the preliminary exam for the post of Clerk (Junior Associate) will be declared soon by the State Bank of India (SBI). Once released, candidates can download the SBI Clerk Prelim Result 2022 through the official website of the Bank at sbi.co.in. The examination was held on November 12, 19, 20, and November 25, 2022.

SBI Clerk Result 2022: Steps to Download 

  • Visit the official website of the State Bank of India (SBI) at sbi.co.in/web/careers.
  • Click on the “Download SBI Clerk Result 2022” link
  • Enter the login credentials such as registration number/Roll Number, and date of birth if required.
  • Your SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

The number of vacancies is 5486, out of which 54860 candidates will be selected for mains exam. The list of candidates will be arranged in descending order of total marks in the merit list.

READ: CBSE Board Exam 2023 datesheet released; do's and don'ts to prepare for class 10, 12 exams

SBI Clerk Result 2022: Details Mentioned on the scorecard

  • Candidate’s Name
  • Candidate’s Roll number
  • Candidate’s Registration number
  • Name of exam
  • Pass status
  • Total Marks Marks Scored
  • Category-Wise Cut-Off Marks
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Check out these 5 effective herbs to keep you safe during this cold season
Suffering from anemia? Check these 5 foods to increase your hemoglobin level
Yearender 2022: Fast X, Mission Impossible 7, Aquaman 2, Guardians of the Galaxy 3, upcoming Hollywood movies of 2023
Earth's sixth mass extinction event underway? Scientists predict how, when it will occur
Step inside Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's home Vastu with classy interiors, spacious living room and more
Speed Reads
More
First-image
SSC exam 2023-2024 tentative calendar released at ssc.nic.in, check exam schedule here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.