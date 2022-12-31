SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2022 expected soon at sbi.co.in, know how to check

File photo

The SBI result for the preliminary exam for the post of Clerk (Junior Associate) will be declared soon by the State Bank of India (SBI). Once released, candidates can download the SBI Clerk Prelim Result 2022 through the official website of the Bank at sbi.co.in. The examination was held on November 12, 19, 20, and November 25, 2022.

SBI Clerk Result 2022: Steps to Download

Visit the official website of the State Bank of India (SBI) at sbi.co.in/web/careers.

Click on the “Download SBI Clerk Result 2022” link

Enter the login credentials such as registration number/Roll Number, and date of birth if required.

Your SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

The number of vacancies is 5486, out of which 54860 candidates will be selected for mains exam. The list of candidates will be arranged in descending order of total marks in the merit list.

READ: CBSE Board Exam 2023 datesheet released; do's and don'ts to prepare for class 10, 12 exams

SBI Clerk Result 2022: Details Mentioned on the scorecard