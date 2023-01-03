SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2022 announced: Here's direct link, how to check result

The SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2022 has been released by State Bank of India (SBI). Candidates can now access the sbi.co.in or ibps.in websites to view their results. On November 12, the preliminary exam for the Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) in the clerical cadre was conducted.

For all applicants who registered for the SBI Clerk prelims exam, the prelims result, score card, and cut-off marks have been made available. 5,008 positions will be filled by this hiring effort at SBI branches all over the nation. Eligible candidates will appear in the Main Exam and the Test of the Specific Opted Local Language during the following phase of the selection process.

Only those applicants who successfully passed the preliminary exam will be invited to take the main exam. Those who took the exam can access the results directly at this link: Direct link.

How to check the SBI Clerk preliminary exam results 2022:

Step 1: Go to sbi.co.in/web/careers/current-openings to access the career page.

Step 2: In the Junior Associates section, select the "Result link" button.

Step 3: Enter your log-in information.

Step 4: A screen will show the SBI Clerk prelims results.

Step 5: Download and print the page for future use.

