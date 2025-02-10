The preliminary exam is tentatively scheduled for February 22, 27, and 28, 2025, and also March 1, 2025, according to the official SBI notification

The State Bank of India (SBI) is all set to issue the admit card for the SBI clerk prelims examination 2025. Those candidates who have registered for this examination will be able to download their admit card from the official website of SBI by using their registration number and password. The preliminary exam is tentatively scheduled for February 22, 27, and 28, 2025, and also March 1, 2025, according to the official SBI notification

SBI clerk prelims admit card 2025: Steps to download