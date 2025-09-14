SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025 released at sbi.bank.in, get direct LINK, steps to download here

The SBI clerk exam is scheduled to be held on September 20, 21, and 27, 2025.

SBI admit card 2025: The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the SBI Clerk Admit Card 2025 for the Clerk/Junior Associate 2025 preliminary examination. Candidates can download the admit card/call letter on the official website of the bank - sbi.bank.in. The SBI clerk exam is scheduled to be held on September 20, 21, and 27, 2025.

Steps to download SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025

Step 1: Visit the official website of the bank - sbi.bank.in.

Step 2: Click 'Careers' in the bottom of the page, and then click on 'Current Openings'

Step 3: Click on 'Recruitment of Junior Associates'.

Step 4: Click on "Link For Download of Call Letters".

Step 5: Enter your roll number or registration number and date of birth.

Step 6: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7: Download and save your admit card for future reference.

SBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2025 Pattern

The exam will consist of 100 questions, divided into three sections: 30 in English, 35 in Numerical Ability, and 35 in Reasoning Ability. The exam will be conducted for one hour (60 minutes). There will be one-fourth negative marking for each question. SBI, through this recruitment drive, will fill 5180 Clerk posts.

