'Forget about everything....': Wasim Akram issues bold statement before high-voltage India vs Pakistan Asia Cup clash
Karan Aujla, Diljit Dosanjh and other Punjabi singers who took desi beats to international charts
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Hardik Pandya on brink of historic record, need 9 runs to achieve THIS rare feat
SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025 released at sbi.bank.in, get direct LINK, steps to download here
Robinson’s rally in London: ‘Whether you choose violence...’, Elon Musk sends message to protestors, ask them to...
India’s First Vande Bharat sleeper train set to launch before Chhath Puja and Diwali, viral video shows 'luxurious interiors, diffused lights' - WATCH
Hindi Diwas 2025: Why teaching children Hindi has 5 BIG benefits, 3rd one offers lifelong advantage, check here
Ahead of IND vs PAK Asia Cup face-off, Mohammed Shami reacts to Virat Kohli's 'lazy' tag for him: ‘Agar banda relaxed hai...'
Manohar Lal Khattar says, ‘not fair’ to oppose India vs Pak T20 Asia Cup match due to..., ‘As far as the game...’
Manohar Lal Khattar says, ‘not fair’ to oppose India vs Pak T20 Asia Cup match due to...,‘As far as the game...’
EDUCATION
The SBI clerk exam is scheduled to be held on September 20, 21, and 27, 2025.
SBI admit card 2025: The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the SBI Clerk Admit Card 2025 for the Clerk/Junior Associate 2025 preliminary examination. Candidates can download the admit card/call letter on the official website of the bank - sbi.bank.in. The SBI clerk exam is scheduled to be held on September 20, 21, and 27, 2025.
Step 1: Visit the official website of the bank - sbi.bank.in.
Step 2: Click 'Careers' in the bottom of the page, and then click on 'Current Openings'
Step 3: Click on 'Recruitment of Junior Associates'.
Step 4: Click on "Link For Download of Call Letters".
Step 5: Enter your roll number or registration number and date of birth.
Step 6: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
Step 7: Download and save your admit card for future reference.
Get a direct link to download the SBI Clerk Admit Card 2025 HERE
The exam will consist of 100 questions, divided into three sections: 30 in English, 35 in Numerical Ability, and 35 in Reasoning Ability. The exam will be conducted for one hour (60 minutes). There will be one-fourth negative marking for each question. SBI, through this recruitment drive, will fill 5180 Clerk posts.
READ | Railway RRB Group D Exam Date 2025 Declared: Check official CBT exam schedule CEN 08/2024 here