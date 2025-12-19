SBI Clerk Mains Result at sbi.co.in LIVE: When will results be announced? Know how to check scorecard, cut off
CAT 2025 Result at iimcat.ac.in LIVE: When will results be announced? Know how to check scorecard, cut off
Shilpa Shetty breaks silence after she, Raj Kundra are booked for cheating in Rs 60 crore fraud case: 'Mischievous attempt to...'
Delhi pollution: Rekha Gupta-led govt takes BIG step for Delhi schools amid 'severe' AQI, plans to install....; check details
Pakistani nationals deported for begging from UAE, Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia; thousands stopped at airports over suspected illegal travel attempts
UAE Weather Update: Heavy rainfall floods Dubai, Burj Khalifa struck by lightning, Crown Prince shares video; WATCH
What is Green Card lottery program? Trump suspends Brown University program after deadly shooting incident
Bangladesh violence: Who owns Daily Star, Prothom Alo? Why were top newspapers' offices set on fire by protesters?
Dhurandhar box office collection day 14: Ranveer Singh film zooms past Rs 700 crore; beats Chhaava, Animal, Jawan, Stree 2 in...
Durlabh Prasad Ki Dusri Shadi movie review: Sanjay Mishra, Mahima Chaudhry's rom-com is chota packet mein bada dhamaka, affected due to...
EDUCATION
The State Bank of India (SBI) will soon release the SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025 for Junior Associate positions. Candidates can check their results on the official SBI website using their registration number and date of birth.
The State Bank of India (SBI) will soon announce the results for the SBI Clerk Mains Exam 2025 for the Junior Associate positions. The exam results will be available on the official SBI website (sbi.co.in), and candidates will need their registration number and date of birth to check the results.
Once the SBI Clerk Mains result 2025 is declared, candidates will be able to download the results and check whether they have been shortlisted for the next stage of the recruitment process. The selection process for the SBI Clerk involves two phases: Prelims and Mains, with successful candidates moving on to further stages.
To view and download the SBI Clerk Mains Exam Result 2025, follow the steps below:
Several factors will determine the cutoff marks for the SBI Clerk Mains Exam 2025, including:
These factors influence the cutoff, and candidates must clear the required marks to be shortlisted for further rounds.
Here are the key dates related to the SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025:
After the SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025 is announced, those who qualify will proceed to the next stages in the recruitment process, which may involve document verification and other formalities. Successful candidates will be appointed to Junior Associate positions at SBI branches across the country.
Keep an eye on the official SBI Careers page for timely updates on the result declaration and further recruitment stages.
Check latest updates here: