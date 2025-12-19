SBI Clerk Mains Result at sbi.co.in LIVE: When will results be announced? Know how to check scorecard, cut off

The State Bank of India (SBI) will soon release the SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025 for Junior Associate positions. Candidates can check their results on the official SBI website using their registration number and date of birth.

The State Bank of India (SBI) will soon announce the results for the SBI Clerk Mains Exam 2025 for the Junior Associate positions. The exam results will be available on the official SBI website (sbi.co.in), and candidates will need their registration number and date of birth to check the results.

Once the SBI Clerk Mains result 2025 is declared, candidates will be able to download the results and check whether they have been shortlisted for the next stage of the recruitment process. The selection process for the SBI Clerk involves two phases: Prelims and Mains, with successful candidates moving on to further stages.

How to Check the SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025: Step-by-Step Guide

To view and download the SBI Clerk Mains Exam Result 2025, follow the steps below:

Visit the Official SBI Website: Go to sbi.co.in/web/careers/current-openings. Click on the 'Recruitment of Junior Associates (Customer Support & Sales)' Link. Locate the 'Mains Exam Result' Link: Find the link for the Mains exam result on the page. Download the Result PDF: The result PDF will open on the screen. Use Ctrl+F to search for your roll number. Save the Result: Download and save the result PDF for your future reference.

Important Factors Affecting the SBI Clerk Mains Cutoff 2025

Several factors will determine the cutoff marks for the SBI Clerk Mains Exam 2025, including:

Number of vacancies available. Difficulty level of the exam. Number of candidates who appeared for the exam. Previous year’s cutoff trends.

These factors influence the cutoff, and candidates must clear the required marks to be shortlisted for further rounds.

Key Dates for SBI Clerk Mains Exam 2025

Here are the key dates related to the SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025:

SBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2025: February 22, 27, 28, March 1, 2025

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025: March 28, 2025

SBI Clerk Mains Exam 2025: April 10 and 12, 2025

SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025 Date: To Be Announced (TBA)

Next Steps After the SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025

After the SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025 is announced, those who qualify will proceed to the next stages in the recruitment process, which may involve document verification and other formalities. Successful candidates will be appointed to Junior Associate positions at SBI branches across the country.

Keep an eye on the official SBI Careers page for timely updates on the result declaration and further recruitment stages.

Check latest updates here: