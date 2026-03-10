FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

SBI Clerk Mains Result 2026: Results, response sheet out, candidates can check at sbi.bank.in, know how to download

Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram welcome baby girl on his father's birthday, share first glimpse: 'A little girl and a lifetime of love'

Arshdeep Singh in trouble, faces ICC action for breaching Code of Conduct during T20 World Cup Final

1.5 kg Amul products destroyed in Jaipur after food safety department finds erased expiry dates; firm’s operations halted

What is white phosphorus? How dangerous is it? Questions raised after Israel used chemical weapons in Lebanon in the ongoing Iran war

Gaurav Khanna reveals if he will make his comeback in Rupali Ganguly-starrer Anupamaa: 'I would definitely like to return'

IPL 2026 schedule delay explained: BCCI secretary reveals why announcement is pending

Bombay HC protects Shilpa Shetty's personality rights, her lawyer says 'internet cannot become playground for deepfakes'

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai new release date: Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur-starrer gets postponed, avoids clash with Toxic

Mannara Chopra breaks down over Bigg Boss 17 co-contestant Anurag Dobhal's car crash, tells his parents 'kya karoge paiso ka'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Allu Arjun celebrates Women's Day by gifting swanky Lexus NX to mom, it's cost will leave you shocked

Allu Arjun celebrates Women's Day by gifting swanky Lexus NX to mom, it's cost

SBI Clerk Mains Result 2026: Results, response sheet out, candidates can check at sbi.bank.in, know how to download

SBI Clerk Mains Result 2026: Results, response sheet out, check at sbi.bank.in

Malaika Arora's love life: Marriage with Arbaaz Khan, breakup with Arjun Kapoor, dating rumours with Harsh Mehta, now linked with Sorab Bedi

Malaika Arora's love life: Marriage with Arbaaz Khan, breakup with Arjun Kapoor

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Malaika Arora's love life: Marriage with Arbaaz Khan, breakup with Arjun Kapoor, dating rumours with Harsh Mehta, now linked with Sorab Bedi

Malaika Arora's love life: Marriage with Arbaaz Khan, breakup with Arjun Kapoor

In Pics| From IAS Aastha Singh to IPS Priyanka Goyal: Top beauty-with-brain officers inspiring India

In Pics| From IAS Aastha Singh to IPS Priyanka Goyal: Top beauty-with-brain

From IES mother to civil servant husbands: Meet IAS sisters Tina Dabi, Ria Dabi's family of officers

From IES mother to civil servant husbands: Meet IAS sisters Tina Dabi, Ria Dabi

HomeEducation

EDUCATION

SBI Clerk Mains Result 2026: Results, response sheet out, candidates can check at sbi.bank.in, know how to download

SBI Clerk Mains Result 2026 has been released today along with scorecards and response sheets for the SBI Clerk Mains examination 2026 Tuesday. Candidates can check their scores on the bank’s official website, sbi.bank.in

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Mar 10, 2026, 04:52 PM IST

SBI Clerk Mains Result 2026: Results, response sheet out, candidates can check at sbi.bank.in, know how to download
SBI Clerk Mains Result 2026: Results, response sheet out
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the scorecards and response sheets for the SBI Clerk Mains examination 2026 Tuesday. Candidates who took the Junior Associate (Customer Support and Sales) mains exam can now check their scores and download their response sheet from the bank’s official website, sbi.bank.in.

The bank announced the update through a notice on its website.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Allu Arjun celebrates Women's Day by gifting swanky Lexus NX to mom, it's cost will leave you shocked
Allu Arjun celebrates Women's Day by gifting swanky Lexus NX to mom, it's cost
SBI Clerk Mains Result 2026: Results, response sheet out, candidates can check at sbi.bank.in, know how to download
SBI Clerk Mains Result 2026: Results, response sheet out, check at sbi.bank.in
Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram welcome baby girl on his father's birthday, share first glimpse: 'A little girl and a lifetime of love'
Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram welcome baby girl on his father's birthday
Arshdeep Singh in trouble, faces ICC action for breaching Code of Conduct during T20 World Cup Final
Arshdeep Singh in trouble, faces ICC action for breaching Code of Conduct
1.5 kg Amul products destroyed in Jaipur after food safety department finds erased expiry dates; firm’s operations halted
1.5 kg Amul products destroyed in Jaipur after food safety department finds eras
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Malaika Arora's love life: Marriage with Arbaaz Khan, breakup with Arjun Kapoor, dating rumours with Harsh Mehta, now linked with Sorab Bedi
Malaika Arora's love life: Marriage with Arbaaz Khan, breakup with Arjun Kapoor
In Pics| From IAS Aastha Singh to IPS Priyanka Goyal: Top beauty-with-brain officers inspiring India
In Pics| From IAS Aastha Singh to IPS Priyanka Goyal: Top beauty-with-brain
From IES mother to civil servant husbands: Meet IAS sisters Tina Dabi, Ria Dabi's family of officers
From IES mother to civil servant husbands: Meet IAS sisters Tina Dabi, Ria Dabi
Bumrah with Sanjana, Arshdeep with parents: Inside Team India’s family celebrations after T20 World Cup win
Bumrah with Sanjana, Arshdeep with parents: Inside Team India’s family celebrati
In Pics: Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram share intimate maternity photos as they prepare to welcome their first baby
In Pics: Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram share intimate maternity photos
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement