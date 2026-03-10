SBI Clerk Mains Result 2026: Results, response sheet out, candidates can check at sbi.bank.in, know how to download

SBI Clerk Mains Result 2026 has been released today along with scorecards and response sheets for the SBI Clerk Mains examination 2026 Tuesday. Candidates can check their scores on the bank’s official website, sbi.bank.in

The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the scorecards and response sheets for the SBI Clerk Mains examination 2026 Tuesday. Candidates who took the Junior Associate (Customer Support and Sales) mains exam can now check their scores and download their response sheet from the bank’s official website, sbi.bank.in.

The bank announced the update through a notice on its website.