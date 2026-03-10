SBI Clerk Mains Result 2026: Results, response sheet out, candidates can check at sbi.bank.in, know how to download
Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram welcome baby girl on his father's birthday, share first glimpse: 'A little girl and a lifetime of love'
Arshdeep Singh in trouble, faces ICC action for breaching Code of Conduct during T20 World Cup Final
1.5 kg Amul products destroyed in Jaipur after food safety department finds erased expiry dates; firm’s operations halted
What is white phosphorus? How dangerous is it? Questions raised after Israel used chemical weapons in Lebanon in the ongoing Iran war
Gaurav Khanna reveals if he will make his comeback in Rupali Ganguly-starrer Anupamaa: 'I would definitely like to return'
IPL 2026 schedule delay explained: BCCI secretary reveals why announcement is pending
Bombay HC protects Shilpa Shetty's personality rights, her lawyer says 'internet cannot become playground for deepfakes'
Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai new release date: Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur-starrer gets postponed, avoids clash with Toxic
Mannara Chopra breaks down over Bigg Boss 17 co-contestant Anurag Dobhal's car crash, tells his parents 'kya karoge paiso ka'
EDUCATION
SBI Clerk Mains Result 2026 has been released today along with scorecards and response sheets for the SBI Clerk Mains examination 2026 Tuesday. Candidates can check their scores on the bank’s official website, sbi.bank.in
The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the scorecards and response sheets for the SBI Clerk Mains examination 2026 Tuesday. Candidates who took the Junior Associate (Customer Support and Sales) mains exam can now check their scores and download their response sheet from the bank’s official website, sbi.bank.in.
The bank announced the update through a notice on its website.