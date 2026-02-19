FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
EDUCATION

SBI Clerk Mains Result 2026: Junior Associate Scorecard PDF to be released at sbi.co.in, check steps to download

The State Bank of India (SBI) will likely soon announce the SBI Clerk Mains Result 2026. The Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) Mains examination was conducted in November 2025, and the results are expected to be released in February.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Feb 19, 2026, 04:34 PM IST

SBI Clerk Mains Result 2026: Junior Associate Scorecard PDF to be released at sbi.co.in, check steps to download
SBI Clerk Mains Result 2026: Junior Associate Scorecard PDF to be released at sbi.co.in
The State Bank of India (SBI) will likely soon announce the SBI Clerk Mains Result 2026. The Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) Mains examination was conducted in November 2025, and the results are expected to be released in February. Candidates can check their results and download their scorecards from SBI’s official website at sbi.co.in. 

The SBI Clerk Mains result will be released in the form of Merit List PDF which will contain the roll numbers of the candidates who are provisionally selected. As soon as the bank releases the merit list, it will release the scorecard and cut-off marks of various states. 

SBI Clerk Mains Exam Result 2026 will shortlist candidates who will be eligible for 6589 vacancies. The Junior Associate scorecard will show complete breakdown of marks secured by candidates in all sections, such as General Awareness, English, Quantitative Aptitude, and Reasoning. The scorecard will also include details of category-wise and section-wise cutoff marks and qualification status. 

SBI Clerk Mains Result 2026: How to Check marks? 

Step 1: Go to the official website at sbi.co.in.  

Step 2: On the homepage, open the Careers section.  

Step 3: Click on the link titled “Recruitment of Junior Associates (Customer Support & Sales) – Mains Result.”  

Step 4: The result PDF will appear on the screen.  

Step 5: Check your results and download the file for future use.

