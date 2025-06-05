SBI Clerk Mains 2025: This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 13,732 Junior Associate vacancies.

The State Bank of India is all set to announce the result of SBI Clerk Mains 2025 for various regions soon. Once released, candidates can check their qualifying status on the official website: sbi.co.in. SBI Clerk Mains 2025 was held on April 10 and 12, 2025. The SBI Clerk Mains Results 2025 for the Ladakh UT region, including Leh and Kargil Valley under the Chandigarh Circle, have already been declared.

This recruitment will fill a total of 13,732 Junior Associate vacancies. Of them, 5,870 vacancies are for the unreserved category, 3,001 for Other Backwards Classes (OBC), 2,118 for Scheduled Caste (SC), 1,385 for Scheduled Tribe (ST), and 1,361 for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS).

SBI Clerk Mains 2025: Steps to download result online