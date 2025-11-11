SBI Clerk Mains exam 2025: State Bank of India releases Clerk Mains 2025 exam date at sbi.co.in; check latest update on admit card release date

The bank has released the tentative exam schedule on the State Bank of India website, sbi.co.in.

The State Bank of India (SBI) has announced the exam date of Clerk Mains 2025. The SBI Clerk Mains exam 2025 is likely to be conducted on November 21. Candidates can check and download the SBI Clerk Mains exam schedule on the official website- sbi.co.in. “The online mains examination is tentatively scheduled on 21.11.2025. Link for download of call letters will be made available shortly," reads the official notice. SBI Clerk Mains admit card 2025 is expected to be released by November 17. Once released, candidates will be able to download SBI Clerk Mains exam hall ticket PDF on the official website- sbi.co.in.