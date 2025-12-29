FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
SBI Clerk Mains Exam 2025: Results to be out soon, check date, cut-off, steps to download

The State Bank of India will likely announce the SBI Clerk Mains result 2025 for the Junior Associates (Customer Support and Sales) position early in January 2026. Candidates can check and download the results on the official website, sbi.co.in.

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Dec 29, 2025, 07:09 PM IST

The State Bank of India will likely announce the SBI Clerk Mains result 2025 for the Junior Associates (Customer Support and Sales) position early in January 2026. Candidates can check and download the results on the official website, sbi.co.in. Candidates who took the exam and are expecting a positive result are eagerly waiting for the list.  

After the announcement of the result, it will be released in PDF format. Those who are able to pass the SBI clerk mains examination and complete other formalities will be eligible for the post of Junior Associate with an initial basic pay of Rs 26,730. 

SBI Clerk Mains result 2025: What is the cut-off? 

According to a report, the expected cut off for SBI Clerk Mains exam is projected to range between 86 to 73. The cut off for the exam is based on various factors such as number of vacancies released, difficulty level of the exam, number of candidates who appeared for the exam and previous year's cut off marks. 

SBI Clerk Mains Result: Step to download Mains result? 

-Visit the official website of SBI - sbi.bank.in. 

-Then, on the homepage, click on “Careers” section. 

-Under the “Recruitment of Junior Associates (Customer Support & Sales)” link, click on “Mains result”. 

-Fill your date of birth, password, and registration number or roll number. 

-After this, the result will be shown on the screen. 

-Download and save it for future reference. 

