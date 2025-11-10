FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
SBI Clerk Mains Exam 2025 likely in November: Check exam pattern, marking scheme and other key details

The SBI Clerk Mains Exam 2025 is likely to be held in November, with official dates and admit cards expected soon.

Latest News

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Nov 10, 2025, 05:07 PM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

SBI Clerk Mains Exam 2025 likely in November: Check exam pattern, marking scheme and other key details
The State Bank of India (SBI) is expected to conduct the SBI Clerk Mains Exam 2025 in November, as per the official recruitment notification. While the exact date and time of the examination are yet to be announced, the Mains will serve as the next major step for candidates who have successfully cleared the Preliminary exam held in September 2025.

Exam pattern and marking scheme

The SBI Clerk Mains Exam will carry a total of 200 marks, consisting of 190 objective-type questions. The exam duration will be 2 hours and 40 minutes, and it will be divided into four key sections: General/Financial Awareness, General English, Quantitative Aptitude and Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude. Each section will have separate timing, requiring candidates to manage their time effectively.

There will be negative marking for incorrect responses, 1/4 mark will be deducted for every wrong answer. Candidates must secure minimum aggregate marks to qualify for the next stage. However, there will be no sectional cutoff and 5% relaxation in aggregate marks will be provided to candidates belonging to SC/ST/OBC/PwBD/XS/DXS categories.

Admit card and recruitment details

SBI will release the admit cards for the Mains exam once the final schedule is confirmed. The recruitment process aims to fill 5,180 Junior Associate (Customer Support and Sales) positions across various branches of the bank.

The Preliminary examination was held on September 20, 21 and 27, 2025, and results were announced on November 4. Candidates who qualified in the prelims can now start preparing for the Mains, which is the final written stage before provisional selection.

For official updates, candidates are advised to regularly check the SBI career portal: sbi.co.in/careers.

