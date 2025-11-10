SBI Clerk Mains 2025 Date Announced: Exam to be held on..., call letter download LINK soon

The mains examination carries 200 marks and is held for a duration of 2 hours and 40 minutes.

SBI Clerk Mains Exam 2025: The State Bank of India (SBI) has announced the Junior Associate (Clerk) mains 2025 examination date. According to the official notice, the exam will be held on November 21, 2025 (Tentative date). Candidates can check and download the call letter/admit card on the official website of the bank - sbi.bank.in, once released. The mains examination carries 200 marks and is held for a duration of 2 hours and 40 minutes. Those who clear the mains will take the Language Proficiency Test (LPT)