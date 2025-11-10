SBI Clerk Mains 2025 Date Announced: Exam to be held on..., call letter download LINK soon

PM Modi condoles loss of lives in Delhi Red Fort blast: 'Those affected are...'
Delhi: Vehicle involved in Red Fort blast identified, it was a...
Delhi Red Fort Blast: Union HM Amit Shah gives details of the car explosion, 'a blast occurred in a...'; Reaches spot, WATCH
Over 2900 kg ammonium nitrate found in Faridabad: What is it and how much destruction can it cause?
Delhi Blast: BIG advisory issued for Chandni Chowk market after Red Fort explosion; check details
Delhi Red Fort Blast: What did Delhi Police chief say on nature of explosion?
Viral video: Salman Khan visits Dharmendra in Breach Candy Hospital amid 89-year-old actor's health concerns
Delhi Blast: New visuals of aftermath showcase extent of damage near Red Fort Metro Station
What happened in September 2008, when Indian Mujahideen carried out serial bombings in Delhi? Details here
Delhi Red Fort blast kills 8: A timeline of previous major explosions that rocked capital city
EDUCATION
The mains examination carries 200 marks and is held for a duration of 2 hours and 40 minutes.
SBI Clerk Mains Exam 2025: The State Bank of India (SBI) has announced the Junior Associate (Clerk) mains 2025 examination date. According to the official notice, the exam will be held on November 21, 2025 (Tentative date). Candidates can check and download the call letter/admit card on the official website of the bank - sbi.bank.in, once released. The mains examination carries 200 marks and is held for a duration of 2 hours and 40 minutes. Those who clear the mains will take the Language Proficiency Test (LPT)