SBI clerk main results 2021: State Bank of India declares clerk main result at sbi.co.in - Direct link here

SBI Clerk Mains Result 2021: The results of the SBI Clerk (Junior Associate) Mains examination 2021 has been declared by the State Bank of India (SBI) on its official website. SBI Clerk Main examination was conducted from October 1 to 17, 2021.

Candidates can check SBI Clerk Mains exam 2021 results at sbi.co.in. The results are available in the form of roll numbers of provisionally selected candidates for appointment.

Candidates who have cleared the SBI Clerk Mains exam will now appear for the language proficiency test (LPT), however, candidates who had opted for the LPT language in their 10/10+2 are exempted from appearing in it. The candidates finally selected after this stage will be recruited as junior associates in the bank.

SBI Clerk Mains result 2021: Steps to check

Step 1: Go to the official website – sbi.co.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘Careers’ tab

Step 3: On the new page, click on the link - “RECRUITMENT OF JUNIOR ASSOCIATES (CUSTOMER SUPPORT & SALES) (Final Result Announced) (Advertisement No. CRPD/CR/2021-22/09)”

Step 4: In the pdf, search for your roll number