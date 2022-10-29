SBI Clerk 2022 admit card to be released soon at sbi.co.in, know how to download

State Bank of India (SBI) to release the admit card for SBI Clerk prelims exam today, October 29. Once released, candidates can download the admit card from the official website at sbi.co.in. This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 5486 vacancies of Junior Associates (Customer Support and Sales).
The Preliminary exam will be held tentatively in the month of November 2022 and Main Examination will be conducted tentatively in the month of December 2022/January 2023.
SBI Clerk 2022 Admit Card: Steps to download
Step 1: Visit the official website, sbi.co.in
Step 2: Click on the 'SBI Clerk 2022 Admit Card' link
Step 3: Enter your log in details
Step 5: Download and keep the copy of the same for future reference.
SBI Clerk Recruitment 2022: Statewise vacancy details
Gujarat - 353 posts
Daman & Diu - 4 posts
Karnataka - 316 posts
Madhya Pradesh - 389 posts
Chhattisgarh - 92 posts
West Bengal - 340 posts
Andaman & Nicobar Islands - 10 posts
Sikkim - 26 posts
Odisha - 170 posts
Jammu & Kashmir - 35 posts
Haryana - 5 posts
Himachal Pradesh - 55 posts
Punjab - 130 posts
Tamil Nadu - 355 posts
Pondicherry - 7 posts
Delhi - 32 posts
Uttarakhand - 120 posts
Telangana - 225 posts
Rajasthan - 284 posts
Kerala - 270 posts
Lakshadweep - 3 posts
Uttar Pradesh - 631 posts
Maharashtra - 747 posts
Goa - 50 posts
Assam - 258 posts
Andhra Pradesh - 15 posts
Manipur - 28 posts
Meghalaya - 23 posts
Mizoram - 10 posts
Nagaland - 15 posts
Tripura - 10 posts
Total - 5008 posts
SBI Clerk Recruitment 2022: Pay Scale:
Rs.17900-1000/3-20900-1230/3-24590-1490/4-30550- 1730/7-42600-3270/1-45930-1990/1-47920.
The starting Basic Pay is Rs.19900/- (Rs.17900/- plus two advance increments admissible to graduates)