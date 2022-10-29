SBI Clerk 2022 admit card to be released at soon at sbi.co.in, know how to download

File photo

State Bank of India (SBI) to release the admit card for SBI Clerk prelims exam today, October 29. Once released, candidates can download the admit card from the official website at sbi.co.in. This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 5486 vacancies of Junior Associates (Customer Support and Sales).

The Preliminary exam will be held tentatively in the month of November 2022 and Main Examination will be conducted tentatively in the month of December 2022/January 2023.

SBI Clerk 2022 Admit Card: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, sbi.co.in

Step 2: Click on the 'SBI Clerk 2022 Admit Card' link

Step 3: Enter your log in details

Step 5: Download and keep the copy of the same for future reference.

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2022: Statewise vacancy details



Gujarat - 353 posts



Daman & Diu - 4 posts



Karnataka - 316 posts



Madhya Pradesh - 389 posts



Chhattisgarh - 92 posts



West Bengal - 340 posts



Andaman & Nicobar Islands - 10 posts



Sikkim - 26 posts



Odisha - 170 posts



Jammu & Kashmir - 35 posts



Haryana - 5 posts



Himachal Pradesh - 55 posts



Punjab - 130 posts



Tamil Nadu - 355 posts



Pondicherry - 7 posts



Delhi - 32 posts



Uttarakhand - 120 posts



Telangana - 225 posts



Rajasthan - 284 posts



Kerala - 270 posts



Lakshadweep - 3 posts



Uttar Pradesh - 631 posts



Maharashtra - 747 posts



Goa - 50 posts



Assam - 258 posts



Andhra Pradesh - 15 posts



Manipur - 28 posts



Meghalaya - 23 posts



Mizoram - 10 posts



Nagaland - 15 posts



Tripura - 10 posts



Total - 5008 posts

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2022: Pay Scale:

Rs.17900-1000/3-20900-1230/3-24590-1490/4-30550- 1730/7-42600-3270/1-45930-1990/1-47920.

The starting Basic Pay is Rs.19900/- (Rs.17900/- plus two advance increments admissible to graduates)