SBI Clerk 2022 admit card to be released at soon at sbi.co.in, know how to download

SBI Clerk 2022 admit card: Once released, candidates can download the admit card from the official website at sbi.co.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 29, 2022, 02:02 PM IST

State Bank of India (SBI) to release the admit card for SBI Clerk prelims exam today, October 29. Once released, candidates can download the admit card from the official website at sbi.co.in. This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 5486 vacancies of Junior Associates (Customer Support and Sales).

The Preliminary exam will be held tentatively in the month of November 2022 and Main Examination will be conducted tentatively in the month of December 2022/January 2023.

SBI Clerk 2022 Admit Card: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, sbi.co.in

Step 2: Click on the 'SBI Clerk 2022 Admit Card' link

Step 3: Enter your log in details

Step 5: Download and keep the copy of the same for future reference.

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2022: Statewise vacancy details  
 
Gujarat - 353 posts
 
Daman & Diu - 4 posts
 
Karnataka - 316 posts
 
Madhya Pradesh - 389 posts
 
Chhattisgarh - 92 posts
 
West Bengal - 340 posts
 
Andaman & Nicobar Islands - 10 posts
 
Sikkim - 26 posts
 
Odisha - 170 posts
 
Jammu & Kashmir - 35 posts
 
Haryana - 5 posts
 
Himachal Pradesh - 55 posts
 
Punjab - 130 posts
 
Tamil Nadu - 355 posts
 
Pondicherry - 7 posts
 
Delhi - 32 posts
 
Uttarakhand - 120 posts
 
Telangana - 225 posts
 
Rajasthan - 284 posts
 
Kerala - 270 posts
 
Lakshadweep - 3 posts
 
Uttar Pradesh - 631 posts
 
Maharashtra - 747 posts
  
Goa - 50 posts
 
Assam - 258 posts
 
Andhra Pradesh - 15 posts
 
Manipur - 28 posts
 
Meghalaya - 23 posts
 
Mizoram - 10 posts
 
Nagaland - 15 posts
 
Tripura - 10 posts
 
Total - 5008 posts

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2022: Pay Scale: 
Rs.17900-1000/3-20900-1230/3-24590-1490/4-30550- 1730/7-42600-3270/1-45930-1990/1-47920.
The starting Basic Pay is Rs.19900/- (Rs.17900/- plus two advance increments admissible to graduates)

