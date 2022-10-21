SBI CBO Recruitment 2022: Application window opens, here is all you need to know

SBI CBO Recruitment 2022 | Photo: PTI

The State Bank of India (SBI) is inviting candidates to apply for the posts of Circle Based Officer(CBO) at the official website-- sbi.co.in. The SBI CBO Recruitment drive is being to hike a total of 1422 vacant posts. The last date to submit the application form is November 7. Candidates for the SBI CBO recruitment will be selected on the basis of online examination and Screening interviews.

SBI CBO Recruitment 2022: Check important dates

Online Registration of the application and payment of fees: From October 18 to November 07

Download of Call Letter for Online Test: November/December 2022(Tentative)

Online Test: 04 December 2022(Tentative)

SBI CBO Vacancy 2022

Regular Vacancies: 1400 posts

Bhopal: 175 posts

Bhubaneswar: 175 posts

Hyderabad: 175 posts

Jaipur: 200 posts

Kolkata: 175 posts

Maharashtra: 200 posts

North Eastern: 300 posts

SBI CBO Jobs 2022 For Backlog Vacancies

Bhopal: 08 posts

Hyderabad: 01 post

Jaipur: 08 posts

Maharashtra: 12 posts

SBI CBO Eligibility Criteria 2022: Eligibility criteria

Candidates applying for the post must have a graduation in any discipline from a recognised University or any equivalent qualification recognised as such by the Central Government including an Integrated Dual Degree (IDD). Candidates possessing qualifications such as Medical, Engineering, Chartered Accountant, Cost Accountant would also be eligible.