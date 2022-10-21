Search icon
SBI CBO Recruitment 2022: Application window opens, here is all you need to know

SBI CBO Recruitment 2022 application process has been started at the official website-- sbi.co.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 21, 2022, 06:32 PM IST

SBI CBO Recruitment 2022: Application window opens, here is all you need to know
SBI CBO Recruitment 2022 | Photo: PTI

The State Bank of India (SBI) is inviting candidates to apply for the posts of Circle Based Officer(CBO) at the official website-- sbi.co.in. The SBI CBO Recruitment drive is being to hike a total of 1422 vacant posts. The last date to submit the application form is November 7. Candidates for the SBI CBO recruitment will be selected on the basis of online examination and Screening interviews.

SBI CBO Recruitment 2022: Check important dates 

  • Online Registration of the application and payment of fees: From October 18 to November 07
  • Download of Call Letter for Online Test: November/December 2022(Tentative)
  • Online Test: 04 December 2022(Tentative)
  • SBI CBO Vacancy 2022 
  • Regular Vacancies: 1400 posts
  • Bhopal: 175 posts
  • Bhubaneswar: 175 posts
  • Hyderabad: 175 posts
  • Jaipur: 200 posts
  • Kolkata: 175 posts
  • Maharashtra: 200 posts
  • North Eastern: 300 posts
  • SBI CBO Jobs 2022 For Backlog Vacancies 
  • Bhopal: 08 posts
  • Hyderabad: 01 post
  • Jaipur: 08 posts
  • Maharashtra: 12 posts

SBI CBO Eligibility Criteria 2022: Eligibility criteria 

Candidates applying for the post must have a graduation in any discipline from a recognised University or any equivalent qualification recognised as such by the Central Government including an Integrated Dual Degree (IDD). Candidates possessing qualifications such as Medical, Engineering, Chartered Accountant, Cost Accountant would also be eligible.

