SBI Recruitment 2021: Bumper openings announced - Check salary, details of vacancy, age limit, steps to apply

If you want to work in the State Bank of India (SBI), then we have an exciting opportunity for you! SBI is currently recruiting 1,226 Circle Based Officers (CBO) for which registrations are underway.

If you are interested and eligible to apply for the same then you can register for the same by visiting the official website of SBI- https://bank.sbi/careers. The last date to apply for the SBI recruitment drive is December 29, 2021.

SBI Recruitment 2021: Who is eligible to apply?

Interested candidate should be a graduate in any discipline from a recognized University or should hold an equivalent qualification recognised by the Central Government. Minimum 2 years of experience - Post Essential Academic Qualification Experience - as of December 1, 2021, as an officer in any Scheduled Commercial Bank or any Regional Rural Bank as listed in Second Schedule of Reserve Bank of India. Candidates should have knowledge (reading, writing, familiarity) of the local language if they are applying for a vacancy in a particular state of India. The test of knowledge will be conducted during the selection process.

SBI Recruitment 2021: What is the age limit?

The candidate must be below the age of 21 years and not above 30 years as of December 1, 2021. This means the candidate should not be born after December 1, 2000, and earlier than December 2, 1991.

Click to know some age relaxations.

SBI Recruitment 2021: Vacancies

Ahmedabad (Gujrati) - 354

Bengaluru (Kannada) - 278

Bhopal (Hindi) - 214

Chennai (Tamil) - 276

Jaipur (Hindi) - 104

SBI Recruitment 2021: Salary/Pay structure

The basic salary is close to Rs 36,000 plus one increment for each completed year of service.

SBI Recruitment 2021: Step-by-step process to apply

Step 1: Eligible and interested candidates can apply online ONLY.

Step 2: Candidates should register themselves online first at - https://bank.sbi/careers.

Step 3: After registration is completed, candidates have to fill the form and pay the application fee.