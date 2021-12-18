SBI Recruitment 2021: Bumper openings announced - Check salary, details of vacancy, age limit, steps to apply

If you want to work in the State Bank of India (SBI), then we have an exciting opportunity for you! SBI is currently recruiting 1,226 Circle Based Officers (CBO) for which registrations are underway.
If you are interested and eligible to apply for the same then you can register for the same by visiting the official website of SBI- https://bank.sbi/careers. The last date to apply for the SBI recruitment drive is December 29, 2021.
SBI Recruitment 2021: Who is eligible to apply?
SBI Recruitment 2021: What is the age limit?
The candidate must be below the age of 21 years and not above 30 years as of December 1, 2021. This means the candidate should not be born after December 1, 2000, and earlier than December 2, 1991.
Click to know some age relaxations.
SBI Recruitment 2021: Vacancies
Ahmedabad (Gujrati) - 354
Bengaluru (Kannada) - 278
Bhopal (Hindi) - 214
Chennai (Tamil) - 276
Jaipur (Hindi) - 104
SBI Recruitment 2021: Salary/Pay structure
The basic salary is close to Rs 36,000 plus one increment for each completed year of service.
SBI Recruitment 2021: Step-by-step process to apply
Step 1: Eligible and interested candidates can apply online ONLY.
Step 2: Candidates should register themselves online first at - https://bank.sbi/careers.
Step 3: After registration is completed, candidates have to fill the form and pay the application fee.