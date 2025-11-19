SBI CBO Final Result 2025 Declared at sbi.bank.in, get direct LINK to download PDF here

Candidates can access the final result from the official SBI website under the 'Careers' section.

SBI CBO Result 2025: The State Bank of India (SBI) has declared the SBI CBO Final Result 2025. Candidates who appeared for the recruitment process can check the result at the official website -- sbi.bank.in. Candidates can check their roll numbers in the final merit PDF released by the authorities. This result indicates the completion of the SBI Circle-Based Officer (CBO) recruitment cycle, which included the interview stage conducted throughout November 2025. Candidates can access the final result from the official SBI website under the 'Careers' section.

SBI CBO Final Result 2025: Steps to check

Visit the official SBI website. Open the Careers, then Latest Announcements section. Click on SBI CBO Final Result 2025 PDF. Download the PDF and search your roll number. Save the result for future joining formalities.

Get a direct link for SBI CBO Result 2025 HERE.

What's Next?

Candidates will be informed about the next stages, which typically include the Local Language Test, medical examination and final appointment procedures. The CBO role involves direct responsibilities in bank branches. Hence, SBI ensures thorough verification before issuing joining letters. Selected candidates should regularly check the SBI career portal and their registered emails for further updates.