SBI CBO Final Result 2025 Declared at sbi.bank.in, get direct LINK to download PDF here

EDUCATION
SBI CBO Result 2025: The State Bank of India (SBI) has declared the SBI CBO Final Result 2025. Candidates who appeared for the recruitment process can check the result at the official website -- sbi.bank.in. Candidates can check their roll numbers in the final merit PDF released by the authorities. This result indicates the completion of the SBI Circle-Based Officer (CBO) recruitment cycle, which included the interview stage conducted throughout November 2025. Candidates can access the final result from the official SBI website under the 'Careers' section.
Get a direct link for SBI CBO Result 2025 HERE.
Candidates will be informed about the next stages, which typically include the Local Language Test, medical examination and final appointment procedures. The CBO role involves direct responsibilities in bank branches. Hence, SBI ensures thorough verification before issuing joining letters. Selected candidates should regularly check the SBI career portal and their registered emails for further updates.