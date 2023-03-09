Search icon
SBI CBO Final Result 2022: See how and where to check, important dates, vacancy details, and more

SBI CBO Final Result 2022 is now live on the official website-- sbi.co.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 09, 2023, 12:43 PM IST

The State Bank of India (SBI) has declared SBI CBO Final Result 2022 on its official website. Candidates who appeared SBI recruitment exam 2023 can check their respective results through the official site of SBI at sbi.co.in. The SBI CBO written exam 2022 was conducted on December 4, 2022, and the result was announced on January 30, 2023. 

The interview call letter was released on February 3 and was available till February 17, 2023. The interview was conducted in February 2023. The registration process started on October 18 and ended on November 7, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill up 1422 Circle Based Officer posts in the organisation.

SBI CBO Final Result 2022: How to check

  • Visit the official site of SBI at sbi.co.in
  • Click on careers link and a new page will open
  • Click on SBI CBO Final Result 2022 link available on the page
  • A new PDF file will open where candidates can check their roll numbers
  • Download the page
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
First-image
