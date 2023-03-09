SBI CBO Final Recruitment Exam Result 2022 declared at sbi.co.in, know how to download

File photo

State Bank of India (SBI) result for the CBO Final exam 2022 has been released. Candidates can check the result through the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.

The SBI CBO Final written examination was held on December 4, 2022, and the result was announced on January 30, 2023. Whereas, the interview was conducted in February 2023 and the call letter was released on February 3.

SBI CBO Final Result 2022: How to check

Visit the official site of SBI at sbi.co.in.

On the careers page, click on SBI CBO Final Result 2022

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check their roll numbers.

Download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The SBI CBO Final exam registration process began on October 18 and concluded on November 7, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill up 1422 Circle Based Officer posts in the SBI.

SBI CBO Final Result 2022: direct link