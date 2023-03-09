Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

SBI CBO Final Recruitment Exam Result 2022 declared at sbi.co.in, know how to download

The SBI CBO Final written examination was held on December 4, 2022, and the result was announced on January 30, 2023.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 09, 2023, 12:04 PM IST

SBI CBO Final Recruitment Exam Result 2022 declared at sbi.co.in, know how to download
File photo

State Bank of India (SBI) result for the CBO Final exam 2022 has been released. Candidates can check the result through the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.

The SBI CBO Final written examination was held on December 4, 2022, and the result was announced on January 30, 2023. Whereas, the interview was conducted in February 2023 and the call letter was released on February 3.  

SBI CBO Final Result 2022: How to check

  • Visit the official site of SBI at sbi.co.in.
  • On the careers page, click on SBI CBO Final Result 2022 
  • A new PDF file will open where candidates can check their roll numbers.
  • Download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The SBI CBO Final exam registration process began on October 18 and concluded on November 7, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill up 1422 Circle Based Officer posts in the SBI.  

SBI CBO Final Result 2022: direct link

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
From Vikram's Anniyan to Vijay Devrakonda's Dear Comrade: Best south Indian movies dubbed in Hindi you must watch
Bugatti Chiron Profilee rare hypercar auctioned for record Rs 88.23 crore: IN PICS
Lohri 2023 outfit ideas: Check out THESE four traditional outfits for the ultimate Lohri celebrations!
Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic wedding photos first look: Know what couple wore in marriage ceremony
Discover 5 amazing health benefits of Pineapple: Improves digestion, promotes healthy bones and more
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Delhi: Speeding Thar hits people near Malai Mandir, five injured
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.