SBI CBO Exam 2022 Result declared, check direct links to download results, interview call letter

The State Bank of India (SBI), on Monday, announced the result for the Circle Based Officer Posts (CBO). The SBI CBO was declared on Monday night and candidates will be able to check it by visiting the official website of SBI - www.sbi.co.in.

Notably, the SBI CBO 2022 exam was held on January 23, 2022. A total of 1,226 Officer posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. Out of the 1,226 vacancies, 1100 vacancies are for regular posts and 126 are for reserved backlog posts in various Circles/States. Meanwhile, here is a step-by-step guide to checking your SBI CBO Exam 2022 Result.

SBI CBO Exam 2022 Result: Steps to check the results

Step 1: Visit the official website of SBI - www.sbi.co.in

Step 2: Click on the 'Careers' section on the homepage.

Step 3: Under the current openings section, click on the link reading 'Recruitment of Circle Based Officers'

Step 4: A new PDF will now open

Step 5: In the PDF, check your roll number

Step 6: Now, download the SBI CBO Exam 2022 Result and take a printout of the same for future use.

You can also click on the direct link below.

Candidates will also be able to download their Interview call letter via the direct link given below. The interview process will be conducted on June 18, 2022.