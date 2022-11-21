SBI CBO Admit Card 2022 released for Circle Based Officers Prelims exam at sbi.co.in

File photo

SBI CBO Admit Card 2022: The admit card for the State Bank of India (SBI) CBO 2022 exam has been released. Candidates can now download the SBI CBO Admit Card 2022 through the official website- sbi.co.in. To access admit card, candidates have to follow the simple steps which are mentioned below.

SBI is scheduled to conduct the SBI CBO Recruitment 2022 exam on December 04, 2022 (Sunday) for the selection of the 1422 persons under its various branches.

SBI CBO Admit Card 2022: Steps to download

Visit the official website- sbi.co.in

Click on the ‘DOWNLOAD ONLINE PRELIMINARY EXAMINATION CALL LETTER’ under ‘RECRUITMENT OF CIRCLE BASED OFFICERS (ADVERTISEMENT NO: CRPD/ CBO/ 2022-23/22)’

Enter your required login credentials like Registration number and DOB

Submit and your SBI CBO Admit Card 2022 will appear on the screen

Download the SBI admit Card and take a printout for future reference

SBI CBO Admit Card 2022: Direct Link

This recruitment drive will fill 1,422 Circle Based Officers (CBO) posts in the organisation. The recruitment process is based on 3 phases -- online examination, screening and interview.

The basic salary is 36,000/- in the scale of 36000-1490/7-46430-1740/2-49910-1990/7-63840 applicable to Junior Management Grade Scale-I plus 2 advance increments (For work experience of 2 years or more in officer cadre in any Scheduled Commercial Bank/ Regional Rural Bank). The official will also be eligible for D.A, H.R.A/ Lease rental, C.C.A, Medical and other allowances & perquisites as per rules in force from time to time.