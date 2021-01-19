SBI Bank PO Prelims Results 2020 declared, check direct link here

SBI Bank PO Prelims Results 2020: The State Bank of India has declared the result of SBI PO Pre Exam 2020. The candidates who gave the SBI PO exam this year can check it by going to the official website sbi.co.in and follow the steps mentioned.

While the page for SBI PO Prelims Results has been made available online, candidates might face a little trouble in accessing it due to heavy traffic. As a result, some candidates might not be able to check their results. They are advised to wait for some more time when the traffic is reduced and continue trying till the page opens for them.

It may be recalled that India's largest public sector bank State Bank of India had conducted this examination for the posts of Probationary Officer on January 4,5,6 this year. A huge number of candidates appeared for the exam.

Here is how to check SBI Bank PO Prelims Results 2020:

- First, go to the official website sbi.co.in/careers.- Find the link on which SBI Probationary Officer Preliminary Exam Results.- On the page that opens, enter your requested details like registration number and password etc- Press the submit button.- SBI PO Pre Exam Result will be displayed on your computer screen- Download it from here and take out a print for future.

It may be noted that the candidates who have passed the prelims will now be called for the Mains exam. Details on the Mains exam will be shared soon on the official website.