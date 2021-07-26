SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Last date TODAY to apply for State Bank of India 6100 posts- apply now on sbi.co.in

SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2021: The State Bank of India (SBI) to end the registration process today (July 26) for SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2021. Interested candidates can apply through the official website of SBI, sbi.co.in. SBI recruitment drive will fill up 6,100 apprentice posts.

“Candidates can apply for engagement in one state only. Candidates can appear for the examination only once under this engagement project. The process of registration is complete only when the fee is deposited on or before the last date for payment of fees,” the official notification read.

The apprentices will get a stipend of Rs 15,000 per month. The apprentices are not eligible for any other allowances/ benefits.

SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Educational Qualification: The candidate must have a Bachelor’s degree.

Duration of Training: The duration of training is one year.

SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2021: How to apply

- Visit the official website- sbi.co.in.

- On the homepage, go to the Careers section.

- Click on the link that reads ‘Apply online’ or click on the direct link for ‘SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2021’.

- Fill in all the required details.

- Upload all the necessary documents and pay the fee.

- After this, your application will be submitted.

SBI Apprentice Online Application Last Date: July 26, 2021

Selection Process: Selection for engagement of apprentices would be based on the basis of online written tests and tests of the local language.

SBI Notification 2021: Click Here