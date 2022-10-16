SBI to AIIMS: Here is a list of government jobs to apply for this week

Photo: PTI

A lot of government job opportunities have opened up for candidates. Here is a list of all the government jobs, aspirants can apply for this week.

AAI recruitment for non-executive posts

The Airports Authority of India (AAI), Western Region, has begun the recruitment process to fill 55 non-executive positions. Candidates from Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Goa are eligible for the vacancies till November 14. Those who are chosen may receive a monthly salary of up to Rs 1,10,000.

AIIMS research project

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhubaneshwar, is looking for eligible candidates to fill the posts of research consultant and field investigator for an extramurally funded research project. Applicants who qualify for the selection will be paid a monthly salary of up to Rs 1,00,000. Individuals must fill out the application form and email it to labhematologyaiimsbbsr@gmail.com by October 25.

SBI recruitment for retired people

State Bank of India (SBI) registration process has begun for retired bank officer, RBO, positions. The hiring is being done on a contract basis for at least one year and up to three years. This recruitment drive will select 47 candidates who will be paid around Rs 45,000 per month. The deadline for submitting applications is October 31.

Tamil Nadu govt's recruitment for unemployment

Tamil Nadu Government’s Employment and Training Department has launched a website named ‘Tamil Nadu Private Job Portal’. It aims to assist unemployed youth in finding work in private companies. So far, approximately 4,814 companies have registered as employers on this website, with over 2 lakh people registering as job seekers. According to media reports, 1,01,703 job openings have been announced across nearly 42 occupational categories.

APPSC group 1 recruitment

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) is looking for candidates for Group-I positions. Applicants who are chosen for the vacancies will be paid a monthly salary of up to Rs 1,51,000. The online application process for the recruitment began on Thursday, October 13, and is scheduled to end on November 2, with the payment fee due by November 1.

