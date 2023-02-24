Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

SSC MTS, Havaldar recruitment 2022: Last day today to apply for more than 11,000 posts at ssc.nic.in, check details

The SSC MTS (Tier-1) Computer-Based Exam is expected to be held in April for 10,880 vacancies for MTS and 529 vacancies for Havaldar in CBIC and CBN.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 24, 2023, 12:39 PM IST

SSC MTS, Havaldar recruitment 2022: Last day today to apply for more than 11,000 posts at ssc.nic.in, check details
File Photo

Today is the deadline to submit the online application for the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff (MTS) and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination 2022 of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). Interested and eligible candidates can now register through the official website - www.ssc.nic.in. 

 

The SSC MTS (Tier-1) Computer-Based Exam is expected to be held in April for 10,880 vacancies for MTS and 529 vacancies for Havaldar in CBIC and CBN.  

 

The exam will be conducted for recruitment of MTS in General Central Service Group ‘C’ Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial post in various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices of the Government of India and Havaldar Group ‘C’ Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial post in Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) and Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN) under Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance.

 

SSC MTS Official Notification 2022 

 

SSC MTS, Havaldar Recruitment 2022: Dates to remember 

 

Commencement of online applications: January 18, 2023

Last date for the online application: February 24, 2023, at 11 pm 

Last date for making online fee payments: February 26, 2023, at 11 pm  

Last date for payment through Challan: February 26, 2023 

Online form correction: March 2-3, 2023

Date of Computer-Based Exam: April 2023 

 

SSC MTS, Havaldar Recruitment 2022: Age limit (as on January 1, 2023) 

 

For MTS and Havladar in CBN (Department of Revenue): 18-25 years

For Havaladar in CBIC (Department of Revenue) and a few MTS posts: 18-27 years 

 

Upper age limit relaxation will be applicable to candidates under the reserved category.

 

SSC MTS, Havaldar Recruitment 2022: Educational Qualification 

 

Candidates should be Class 10 or Matric pass or equivalent from a recognised Board. 

 

SSC MTS, Havaldar Recruitment 2022: Application fees 

 

The application fee is Rs 100 (women/ ST/ ST/ PWD/ ESM exempted).

 

SSC MTS, Havaldar Recruitment 2022: Exam details 

 

The Computer-Based Exam will be held in two sessions - Session I and Session II. The recruitment process for the post of Havaldar will consist of Computer Based Examination (CBE), Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST).

 

SSC MTS, Havaldar Recruitment 2022: Steps to apply 

 

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.ssc.nic.in

 

Step 2: Register and log in to the portal

 

Step 3: In 'Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination 2022' click on 'Apply'

 

Step 4: Enter the required details and upload the necessary documents, as prompted. 

 

Step 5: Pay the application fees and 'Submit'.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Kartik Aaryan's Shehzada ready to overpower Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone's Pathaan at box office
Neal Mohan, Sundar Pichai, Satya Nadella: Who is the richest India-American CEO?
From Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul to Shaheen Afridi, breathtaking wedding photos of top cricketers
XXX actress Aabha Paul raises the temperature in her sexy videos
Union Minister Smriti Irani's daughter Shanelle's star-studded wedding reception featuring Shah Rukh Khan and more
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Urvashi Rautela hints at 'getting lit' ahead of her 29th birthday, netizens say 'Rishab bhaiya ki taraf...'
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.