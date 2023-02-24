SSC MTS, Havaldar recruitment 2022: Last day today to apply for more than 11,000 posts at ssc.nic.in, check details

File Photo

Today is the deadline to submit the online application for the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff (MTS) and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination 2022 of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). Interested and eligible candidates can now register through the official website - www.ssc.nic.in.

The SSC MTS (Tier-1) Computer-Based Exam is expected to be held in April for 10,880 vacancies for MTS and 529 vacancies for Havaldar in CBIC and CBN.

The exam will be conducted for recruitment of MTS in General Central Service Group ‘C’ Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial post in various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices of the Government of India and Havaldar Group ‘C’ Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial post in Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) and Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN) under Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance.

SSC MTS Official Notification 2022

SSC MTS, Havaldar Recruitment 2022: Dates to remember

Commencement of online applications: January 18, 2023

Last date for the online application: February 24, 2023, at 11 pm

Last date for making online fee payments: February 26, 2023, at 11 pm

Last date for payment through Challan: February 26, 2023

Online form correction: March 2-3, 2023

Date of Computer-Based Exam: April 2023

SSC MTS, Havaldar Recruitment 2022: Age limit (as on January 1, 2023)

For MTS and Havladar in CBN (Department of Revenue): 18-25 years

For Havaladar in CBIC (Department of Revenue) and a few MTS posts: 18-27 years

Upper age limit relaxation will be applicable to candidates under the reserved category.

SSC MTS, Havaldar Recruitment 2022: Educational Qualification

Candidates should be Class 10 or Matric pass or equivalent from a recognised Board.

SSC MTS, Havaldar Recruitment 2022: Application fees

The application fee is Rs 100 (women/ ST/ ST/ PWD/ ESM exempted).

SSC MTS, Havaldar Recruitment 2022: Exam details

The Computer-Based Exam will be held in two sessions - Session I and Session II. The recruitment process for the post of Havaldar will consist of Computer Based Examination (CBE), Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST).

SSC MTS, Havaldar Recruitment 2022: Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Register and log in to the portal

Step 3: In 'Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination 2022' click on 'Apply'

Step 4: Enter the required details and upload the necessary documents, as prompted.

Step 5: Pay the application fees and 'Submit'.