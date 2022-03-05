PNB Recruitment 2022: Vacancies for 21 peon posts invited, class 12 pass can apply - Check Details

The Punjab National Bank (PNB) has invited applications for the post of Peon for individuals who have passed class 12. Under this recruitment, the PNB is looking to hire at least 21 individuals who will be posted at various branches of the Champaran (Motihari) division of Bihar.

Candidates interested in applying for the post of Peon can do so by visiting the official website - www.pnbindia.com. Notably, the last date for application is March 21.

Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates have a class 12 pass certificate. They should how to read, write in English. Keep in mind, no candidate should have a graduate degree by January 1, 2022. Any candidate with more qualifications than class 12 will be rejected.

The age limit for candidates applying for the position of peon should be between 18 years to 24 years. However, SC/ST candidates will be given age relaxation of 5 years and OBC of 3 years.

Selection of candidates will be done on the basis of marks obtained in classes 10 and 12.

How to apply:

Candidates need to send the filled form along with self-attested photocopies of documents like educational qualification, date of birth, voter card, PAN card, caste certificate, domicile certificate etc. to Chief Manager, Punjab National Bank, Divisional Office, Ujjwal Complex, Tritilal Floor, Chandmari, Motihari, East Champaran - 845401.