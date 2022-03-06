Search icon
Oil India Recruitment 2022: Apply for Grade B, and Grade C posts - Check Eligibility

Candidates who are interested in applying for the post can do so by visiting the official website - www.oil-india.com

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 06, 2022, 10:22 AM IST

Indian government-backed Oil India Limited is hiring individuals for Grade B, and Grade C posts. The company is looking to hire a total of 55 candidates.  

Candidates who are eligible and interested in applying for the post can do so by visiting the official website of Oil India Limited - www.oil-india.com. 

Please note that the last date for application is March 15.

Vacancy Details:

- Manager (ERP-HR): 1 Post
- Superintending Engineer (Environment): 2 Posts
- Senior Officer (Instrumentation): 6 Posts
- Superintending Medical Officer (Radiology): 1 Post
- Superintending Medical Officer (Paediatrics): 1 Post
- Senior Medical Officer: 1 Post
- Senior Security Officer: 1 Post
- Senior Officer (Civil): 2 Posts
- Senior Officer (Electrical): 8 Posts
- Senior Officer (Mechanical): 20 Posts
- Senior Officer (Public Affairs): 4 Posts
- Senior Accounts Officer / Senior Internal Auditor: 5 Posts
- Senior Officer (HR): 3 Posts

Eligibility Criteria:

- Manager (ERP-HR): Candidates should have a Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering in any discipline with a minimum of 65 per cent marks

- Senior Officer (Mechanical): Candidates should have a Bachelor’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering with a minimum of 65 per cent marks.

- Senior Officer (Public Affairs): Candidates should have a Post Graduate Degree in Mass Communication or Public Relations or Social Work or Rural Management with a minimum of 60 per cent marks. 

- Senior Accounts Officer / Senior Internal Auditor: The candidate should be an Associate Member of ICAI/ICMAI.

- Senior Medical Officer: Candidates should have done MBBS from a reputed Medical College/ University recognized by the Medical Council of India with minimum 2 years post qualification experience.

- Senior Security Officer: Candidates should have a Graduate degree from any discipline from a University.

Application Fee:

Individuals belonging to General/ OBC (NCL) categories will have to pay an application fee of Rs 500 + Applicable taxes as an application fee.

However, candidates who belong to SC/ST/PwBD/EWS/Ex-Servicemen category are exempted from paying the fee.

