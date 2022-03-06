Oil India Recruitment 2022: Apply for Grade B, and Grade C posts - Check Eligibility

Indian government-backed Oil India Limited is hiring individuals for Grade B, and Grade C posts. The company is looking to hire a total of 55 candidates.

Candidates who are eligible and interested in applying for the post can do so by visiting the official website of Oil India Limited - www.oil-india.com.

Please note that the last date for application is March 15.

Also Read | PNB Recruitment 2022: Vacancies for 21 peon posts invited, class 12 pass can apply - Check Details

Vacancy Details:

- Manager (ERP-HR): 1 Post

- Superintending Engineer (Environment): 2 Posts

- Senior Officer (Instrumentation): 6 Posts

- Superintending Medical Officer (Radiology): 1 Post

- Superintending Medical Officer (Paediatrics): 1 Post

- Senior Medical Officer: 1 Post

- Senior Security Officer: 1 Post

- Senior Officer (Civil): 2 Posts

- Senior Officer (Electrical): 8 Posts

- Senior Officer (Mechanical): 20 Posts

- Senior Officer (Public Affairs): 4 Posts

- Senior Accounts Officer / Senior Internal Auditor: 5 Posts

- Senior Officer (HR): 3 Posts

Eligibility Criteria:

- Manager (ERP-HR): Candidates should have a Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering in any discipline with a minimum of 65 per cent marks

- Senior Officer (Mechanical): Candidates should have a Bachelor’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering with a minimum of 65 per cent marks.

- Senior Officer (Public Affairs): Candidates should have a Post Graduate Degree in Mass Communication or Public Relations or Social Work or Rural Management with a minimum of 60 per cent marks.

- Senior Accounts Officer / Senior Internal Auditor: The candidate should be an Associate Member of ICAI/ICMAI.

- Senior Medical Officer: Candidates should have done MBBS from a reputed Medical College/ University recognized by the Medical Council of India with minimum 2 years post qualification experience.

- Senior Security Officer: Candidates should have a Graduate degree from any discipline from a University.

Application Fee:

Individuals belonging to General/ OBC (NCL) categories will have to pay an application fee of Rs 500 + Applicable taxes as an application fee.

However, candidates who belong to SC/ST/PwBD/EWS/Ex-Servicemen category are exempted from paying the fee.